Pressure on Pakistan has increased; England will properly test them: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has warned the Pakistan team for the upcoming Test series against England.

Ramiz Raja said in a YouTube video that the pressure on the Pakistan team had increased after England's victorious campaign against the West Indies.

England won the series 2-1 courtesy a valiant team effort, despite going down 1-0 after losing the first Test at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

“The pressure on Pakistan team has increased because England have a series win [against West Indies] under their belt. This England team will properly test them and especially their bowling attack. They will be well-oiled, battle-hardened and will hold a competitive edge over Pakistan,” Raiz Raja elaborated.

Ramiz Raja further stated that Pakistan's early arrival in England would have assisted the players in getting used to the environment. The 57-year old feels that the players have done well in the practice matches and would have acclimatized themselves with the English conditions by now.

The former opener also touched upon England's exceptional bowling attack and emphasized that a stern test awaits the Pakistan batting line-up.

“Pakistan have been in England for a month now and they have done well in practice matches which would have helped them in acclimatizing with the conditions. But they still lack the real match practice. I think going into the first Test match, England will start with an advantage,” Ramiz Raja said.

Pakistan are set to play 3 Tests and 3 T20Is against England

Pakistan are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series against England which would be followed by three T20Is with the tour officially commencing on August 5th. The schedule for the tour is as follows.

1st Test: August 5-9, Manchester

2nd Test: August 13-17, Southampton

3rd Test: August 21-25, Southampton

1st T20I: August 28, Manchester

2nd T20I: August 30, Manchester

3rd T20I: September 1, Manchester