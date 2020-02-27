×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw doubtful for the second Test due to a swollen foot

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 15:58 IST

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw






What's the story?

Prithvi Shaw, who had a forgettable outing in Wellington did not attend Thursday's training session in Christchurch due to a swollen foot.

The background

A batting collapse after being invited to bat by Kane Williamson saw the visitors being bundled out for just 165 runs in the first innings at the Basin Reserve. Prithvi Shaw who was playing his first-ever Test match outside India did not make much of an impact at the top-of-the-order having managed just 16 runs and 14 runs in the first and second innings respectively. This has raised questions about his spot for the second Test at Christchurch with another in-form batsman Shubman Gill already on the bench.

Shaw who made his Test debut against West Indies at home in October 2018 had a memorable debut series as he emerged as the highest run-getter with 237 runs in three innings including a half-century and a century with his highest score being 134. A lot was expected from the Mumbaikar at Wellington, especially in the absence of opener Rohit Sharma. But the 20-year-old found it tough to get going against a quality Kiwi pace attack of Trent Boult and Tim Southee (he didn't face Kyle Jamieson) who utilized the conditions to their favour.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Shaw who was backed by skipper Virat Kohli to come good in the next game didn't take part in the customary warm-up session and even missed Thursday's training session due to a swelling on his left foot. The 20-year-old will undergo a blood test on Thursday to ascertain the reason of the swelling and a call on his availabilty for the second test match will be taken on Friday.

In case the medical reports are not favourable, Shubman Gill who had a good net session on Thursday will open alongside Mayank Agarwal. Gill who is yet to make his Test debut was seen getting some technical inputs about footwork from head coach Ravi Shastri.

What's next?

Advertisement

Let us hope Prithvi Shaw becomes fit ahead of India's must-win encounter against the Black Caps on Saturday but there will be stiff competition for him from Shubman Gill for a place in the XI. It will be interesting to see if a fully-fit Shaw would get another opportunity to prove his worth or an in-form Gill would make his much-anticipated Test debut at the Hagley Oval.

Also read | New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 changes India should make for the 2nd Test in Christchurch






Published 27 Feb 2020, 15:58 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us