Prithvi Shaw doubtful for the second Test due to a swollen foot

Prithvi Shaw

What's the story?

Prithvi Shaw, who had a forgettable outing in Wellington did not attend Thursday's training session in Christchurch due to a swollen foot.

The background

A batting collapse after being invited to bat by Kane Williamson saw the visitors being bundled out for just 165 runs in the first innings at the Basin Reserve. Prithvi Shaw who was playing his first-ever Test match outside India did not make much of an impact at the top-of-the-order having managed just 16 runs and 14 runs in the first and second innings respectively. This has raised questions about his spot for the second Test at Christchurch with another in-form batsman Shubman Gill already on the bench.

Shaw who made his Test debut against West Indies at home in October 2018 had a memorable debut series as he emerged as the highest run-getter with 237 runs in three innings including a half-century and a century with his highest score being 134. A lot was expected from the Mumbaikar at Wellington, especially in the absence of opener Rohit Sharma. But the 20-year-old found it tough to get going against a quality Kiwi pace attack of Trent Boult and Tim Southee (he didn't face Kyle Jamieson) who utilized the conditions to their favour.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Shaw who was backed by skipper Virat Kohli to come good in the next game didn't take part in the customary warm-up session and even missed Thursday's training session due to a swelling on his left foot. The 20-year-old will undergo a blood test on Thursday to ascertain the reason of the swelling and a call on his availabilty for the second test match will be taken on Friday.

In case the medical reports are not favourable, Shubman Gill who had a good net session on Thursday will open alongside Mayank Agarwal. Gill who is yet to make his Test debut was seen getting some technical inputs about footwork from head coach Ravi Shastri.

What's next?

Let us hope Prithvi Shaw becomes fit ahead of India's must-win encounter against the Black Caps on Saturday but there will be stiff competition for him from Shubman Gill for a place in the XI. It will be interesting to see if a fully-fit Shaw would get another opportunity to prove his worth or an in-form Gill would make his much-anticipated Test debut at the Hagley Oval.

