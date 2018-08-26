Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Prithvi Shaw- The chosen one's scintillating journey from a prodigy 

Gokul Nair
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
402   //    26 Aug 2018, 17:21 IST

The dream of becoming a cricketer in the country possessing a population spanning over a billion has lost it's reality in recent times. Constant dedication on a consistent basis is not something everyone can put in for the sport, but a young lad hailing from Mumbai has managed to defy the odds with his unparalleled love for the sport, right from the very start.

Enter captio
Shaw has managed to rise through the ranks with his exceptional technique

While everyone keeping track of the Indian cricket has heard Prithvi Shaw's name at one point or the other in recent times, the roots for the youngster links to the heart of Mumbai, which has produced immense talent over the years for the country.

The triumph of Rizvi Springfield for consecutive years in 2012 and 2013 put the budding cricketer in the crowded pool of talented young cricketers. Shaw's leadership and twin centuries in the final helped the world take notice of the perceptible talent present within.

While the path could not have been easier with limitless obstacles in the way, the passion and the impeccable dedication made things easier for Shaw. Possessing a natural bat swing, the 18-year-old has not managed to alter it despite the constant demands of the game in recent times.

As every cricketer has the pivotal knock that puts them in the radar, in the case for the Mumbaikar, it was a record-breaking inning. A knock of 546 at the age of 13 brought Shaw all the attention in the world.

Hailing from the city of seven islands, the comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar began stemming as people were convinced that the youngster would translate it to the national colours much like the 'Little Master' did it at the age of 16. Little did the people know, that it's not as easy as it sounds.

<p>
Shaw was destined for greatness right from the start

With the game demanding rigorous fitness over the three formats of the game, the sport of cricket has revolutionized and Shaw has managed to grind it through the old school fashion to make it to the youth circuit.

The shift over to the U-19 level did not deter the youngster as he continued to improve, the form did not wane and he was on course to achieve something special. The achievement came in form of the Under-19 World Cup where the men In blue managed to stay unbeaten under the leadership of Shaw.

The tougher transition came in the form of the cash-rich Indian Premier League where the 18-year-old was purchased by the Delhi Daredevils for 1.2 Cr INR. Possessing a plethora of opening options such as Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy and Colin Munro, not many expected Shaw to make an impact in the tournament.

As several times he's done it before, Shaw managed to own the stage. He emerged as the most consistent opener for the franchise over the peers and got closer to the elusive national cap.

The Indian subcontinent has always been in the cricketing map as the country producing elite batsmen. While the eras have gone by, the Indian cricket team has always possessed a gifted batsman in the line-up. From Gavaskar to Tendulkar to Kohli, the billion passionate fans are always on the lookout for the next flag bearer in this esteemed list.

Having received his maiden call-up for the national team, it might be time for Prithvi Shaw to take the baton and conquer the highest level and live the dream that everyone who gave up at one point or the other.






Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Gokul Nair
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Will Prithvi Shaw make his debut in the 4th Test?
RELATED STORY
Will Prithvi Shaw make his debut in the 4th Test?
RELATED STORY
10 things you didn't know about Prithvi Shaw, the...
RELATED STORY
All You Need To Know About Prithvi Shaw And Hanuma Vihari 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari replace Kuldeep, Vijay for...
RELATED STORY
From 2012 U-19 squad to India's Test squad - The journey...
RELATED STORY
India announces surprise squad for final two Tests...
RELATED STORY
How the present Indian team is a mixture of different...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who could be selected in the Test squad...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us