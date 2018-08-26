Prithvi Shaw- The chosen one's scintillating journey from a prodigy

Gokul Nair FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 Aug 2018

The dream of becoming a cricketer in the country possessing a population spanning over a billion has lost it's reality in recent times. Constant dedication on a consistent basis is not something everyone can put in for the sport, but a young lad hailing from Mumbai has managed to defy the odds with his unparalleled love for the sport, right from the very start.

Shaw has managed to rise through the ranks with his exceptional technique

While everyone keeping track of the Indian cricket has heard Prithvi Shaw's name at one point or the other in recent times, the roots for the youngster links to the heart of Mumbai, which has produced immense talent over the years for the country.

The triumph of Rizvi Springfield for consecutive years in 2012 and 2013 put the budding cricketer in the crowded pool of talented young cricketers. Shaw's leadership and twin centuries in the final helped the world take notice of the perceptible talent present within.

While the path could not have been easier with limitless obstacles in the way, the passion and the impeccable dedication made things easier for Shaw. Possessing a natural bat swing, the 18-year-old has not managed to alter it despite the constant demands of the game in recent times.

As every cricketer has the pivotal knock that puts them in the radar, in the case for the Mumbaikar, it was a record-breaking inning. A knock of 546 at the age of 13 brought Shaw all the attention in the world.

Hailing from the city of seven islands, the comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar began stemming as people were convinced that the youngster would translate it to the national colours much like the 'Little Master' did it at the age of 16. Little did the people know, that it's not as easy as it sounds.

Shaw was destined for greatness right from the start

With the game demanding rigorous fitness over the three formats of the game, the sport of cricket has revolutionized and Shaw has managed to grind it through the old school fashion to make it to the youth circuit.

The shift over to the U-19 level did not deter the youngster as he continued to improve, the form did not wane and he was on course to achieve something special. The achievement came in form of the Under-19 World Cup where the men In blue managed to stay unbeaten under the leadership of Shaw.

The tougher transition came in the form of the cash-rich Indian Premier League where the 18-year-old was purchased by the Delhi Daredevils for 1.2 Cr INR. Possessing a plethora of opening options such as Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy and Colin Munro, not many expected Shaw to make an impact in the tournament.

As several times he's done it before, Shaw managed to own the stage. He emerged as the most consistent opener for the franchise over the peers and got closer to the elusive national cap.

The Indian subcontinent has always been in the cricketing map as the country producing elite batsmen. While the eras have gone by, the Indian cricket team has always possessed a gifted batsman in the line-up. From Gavaskar to Tendulkar to Kohli, the billion passionate fans are always on the lookout for the next flag bearer in this esteemed list.

Having received his maiden call-up for the national team, it might be time for Prithvi Shaw to take the baton and conquer the highest level and live the dream that everyone who gave up at one point or the other.