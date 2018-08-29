Prithvi Shaw - The future star

vaibhav khedkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 250 // 29 Aug 2018, 13:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Prithvi Shaw

After carrying the hopes of the nation for 24 long years, Sachin Tendulkar retired on 16 November 2013. Just four days later, a 14-year-old boy scored 546 runs for Rizvi Springshield School in Harris Shield Cup 2013 in Mumbai. He was none other than Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi, who was born on 9 November 1999 in Maharashtra, lost his mother to asthma in 2003. With all the responsibility, his father, a trader, decided to make him a cricketer. From there the journey began. Whenever Shaw got opportunities, on the basis of his talent and sheer hard work, he translated those into the achievements.

He started his training at the academy in Virar at the age of 4 in 2004. In 2008, at the age of 8, he became a captain for the first time. But he came into focus when he scored 546 (the second best by an Indian and the fourth in the history of cricket) runs in Harris Shield in 2013.

Recently, Shaw was rewarded for his performances with a national call-up. He has been selected in the 16 member squad for the final two Test matches against England. Let's have a look at his career till now.

Shaw’s career and milestones:

1. Sixth youngest to score a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut at 17 years and 53 days.

2. Scored 120 on debut for Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu in 2016-17 in the semifinal to became the youngest centurion in Ranji Trophy knockouts.

3. Like Sachin Tendulkar, Shaw scored a century in the debut of Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

4. Scored 51 runs in his Irani Cup debut. He missed emulating Tendulkar who scored a ton on his debut.

5. Scored 4 first-class centuries before turning 18, joint scored only to Tendulkar (7) among Indians.

6. Fourth Indian to score a fifty in each innings of youth Test debut.

7. Scored 86 and 69 against England U19 at Chesterfield in July 2017.

8. Led India to lift the ICC U19 World Cup for the fifth time, in New Zealand, earlier in 2018.

9. Scored 261 runs in 5 innings in the tournament with two fifties and highest of 94.

10. Made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in 2018 season.

11. Became the joint youngest (18 years and 169 days) to score a fifty in IPL (62 runs in 44 balls) vs KKR.

12. Scored 250 runs in 2 Test on recently India A's tour of England.

13. Scored his highest runs, that is, 188 vs West Indies A at Beckenham in July 2018.

14. Scored 1418 runs in 14 matches in the first-class carrier so far, including 7 centuries.

All eyes will be on Shaw from here on.