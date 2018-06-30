Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Probable playing XI for India in England in the 1st Test

NIKHIL GUPTA
30 Jun 2018, 16:16 IST

3rd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4

The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England between July and September 2018 to play five Test, three One Day International (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) match.

The last time India toured England was in 2014. As far as the test matches are concerned that tour was one of those tours which India would like to forget. After being 1-0 up in the test series after defeating England at Lord's, the India team lost the momentum and as a result, they were defeated in the next three matches. They lost that series by 3-1. So this time when the Indian team would like to take the revenge on the previous tour and show the world why they are the number one ranked team in the world.

The slides describe the most probable playing XI for India in England as far as test matches are concerned. India is touring England for the first time since the disastrous tour of England in 2014. After the historic win at Lord's, India lost its way and lost the series 3-1 after being 1-0 after the Lord's test.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
