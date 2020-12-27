“Proper test cricket at its best” - Virat Kohli praises Ajinkya Rahane, Team India for dominant show

Virat Kohli praised the Indian team’s performance on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, terming it as "proper Test cricket at its best".

After rolling Australia over for 195 on Day 1, India put up a solid batting display on Day 2. They were in a dominant position at 277 for 5, a healthy lead of 82, when rain forced stumps.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli was all praise for the Indian team. He posted:

“Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best.”

Making a special mention of Ajinkya Rahane, who is leading the team in Virat Kohli’s absence, the latter termed his hundred as a "top knock". In the same tweet, he wrote:

“Absolutely top knock from Jinks @ajinkyarahane88.”

Resuming the Day on 36 for 1, India lost debutant Shubman Gill for an impressive 45. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed by a beauty from Pat Cummins for 17 while Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant perished in their 20s.

Ajinkya Rahane (104 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out) had added 104 for the sixth wicket when stumps were called.

Ajinkya Rahane continues to impress as leader in Virat Kohli’s absence

When Virat Kohli headed back to India having taken paternity leave, not many had expected India to pick themselves up after the Adelaide disaster. However, two days into the Boxing Day Test, Indian and Australian experts have been lavish in their praise of Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy skills.

After Day 1, there was unanimous applause for Ajinkya Rahane in the manner in which he caught the Aussies off-guard with his pro-active leadership. The Mumbai cricketer's usage of the leg slip to strangle the Australian batsmen came in for special praise.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, the Indian batting line-up was expected to falter under pressure. Ajinkya Rahane himself was under the scanner having been involved in the run out of Virat Kohli in the first innings at Adelaide.

Ajinkya Rahane though shunned all negative thoughts and has come up with two impressive displays, on Day 1 as leader, and on Day 2 as senior batsman. Virat Kohli can be proud of what his boys have achieved so far in his absence.