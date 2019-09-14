India vs South Africa 2019: Quinton De Kock’s 1st series as Captain

File Photo : Faf Du Plessis

Huge blow for Faf Du Plessis looking at his stature as a player

There however, Rassie van der Dussen will serve as vice-captain for T20I while Temba Bavuma will be the vice-captain to Faf du Plessis in the Test match squad. Three uncapped players were named in their Test squad including fast bowler Anrich Nortje, spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Seconds. Three newcomers are also named by selectors in the squad for the 3-match T20I series, including Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, and Nortje.

With regard to this upcoming series, the Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl said on the official website of Cricket South Africa “All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s Four-Day Franchise competition. We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj.”

“I would like to stress that Faf du Plessis remains an important part of our plans for white-ball cricket,” he added.

In the Indian squad, the all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is fit again, is the only change from the squad that white-washed the West Indies in three T20 games last month. MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are not to be a part of the T20I squad. Also, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were not a part of the T20I squad picked for the West Indies series, continue to be excluded. Rishabh Pant is the team's first-choice wicketkeeper in Dhoni’s absence.

The first T20I will take place on 15 September in Dharamsala, with the Test series to follow, starting on 2 October in Visakhapatnam.

India Twenty20 squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

SA Twenty20 squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (v/c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts

SA Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (v/c), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma

T20I Series Schedule:

1st T20I: At Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on 15 September (Sun) at 7PM (IST).

2nd T20I: At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on 18 September (Wed) at 7 PM (IST).

3rd T20I: At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on 22 September (Sun) at 7 PM (IST)

Test Series Schedule:

1st Test: (2-6 October) at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 9:30 AM (IST)

2nd Test: (10-14 October) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 9:30 AM (IST)

3rd Test: (19-23 October) at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:30 AM (IST)