Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rahul and Pant came good in the nick of time

C. Namasivayam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
224   //    12 Sep 2018, 01:13 IST

Rahul and Pant playing for their places added 204 runs for the 6th wicket
Rahul and Pant playing for their places added 204 runs for the 6th wicket

In the history of cricket, there have been innumerable occasions when a player who had been playing for his place in the team came good in the nick of time. At the Oval, two Indian players, K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant came to the party on the last day of the series.

Both K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant came good in the second innings of the Oval Test when there was enormous pressure on them to perform or perish. Both were playing for their places in the team. 

K.L. Rahul’s gem of an innings

Rahul had been given a long rope in the series and he played in all the Test matches in spite of his poor form. Before the Oval Test began, everyone felt that the young Prithvi Shaw should be given a chance in place of Rahul. But the team management kept faith in Rahul and gave him one final chance at the Oval.

After repeated failures, Rahul finally came good in his 10th innings of the series. His previous best score in the series was 37. His total aggregate in the series in his first nine innings was a meager 150 runs. In his 10th innings of the series, he scored a magnificent 149 with the help of 20 fours and one six.

Rahul at last came good
Rahul, at last, came
good

In the second innings of the Oval Test, chasing a target of 464 runs, India were perilously placed at two for three when India’s most successful batsman of the series, Virat Kohli got out for a duck. The match looked like heading for an early finish.

That was when Rahul got going as he put on 118 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. Rahul was going for his shots from the beginning, as if this was the last innings of his career.

That enabled him to be on his natural self and runs started flowing once he got into the rhythm. Even the dismissals of Rahane and Vihari didn’t deter him from playing his natural game. Rahul showed a lot of grit and determination.

Rahul put on 204 runs with Rishabh Pant for the 6th wicket. Rahul completed his century off 118 balls. As long as Rahul was at the wicket, the Indians had an outside chance of chasing down the target of 464. This was after India were reduced to two for three. After playing a chanceless inning, Rahul got out immediately after Tea.

It needed a special effort from Adil Rashid to get rid of the well-settled Rahul. Adil Rashid bowled a Shane Warne- like delivery which turned a long way after hitting the rough almost on the edge of the cut strip on the leg stump and knocked back Rahul’s off-stump. Rahul left the scene to a standing ovation.

Rishabh Pant has been a treat to watch

Rishabh Pant was under fire coming into this Test match. His keeping was below par and he had conceded a record number of byes in the series. His batting was always in the T20 mode as he tried to hit his way out of trouble.

The result of the fourth Test match could have been different had Pant stayed put with Rahane in the second innings of that Test. The experts felt that Pant was not yet ready for Test Cricket.

In the Oval Test too, Pant continued to be sloppy behind the wickets and got out to a poor shot in the first innings. When Pant came out to bat in the second innings, it was now or never for him. Pant, in his natural flamboyant approach to batting, started hitting the spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid out of the attack. He didn’t spare the fast bowlers either as Stokes and Anderson were given the charge.

Rishabh Pant - a Test batsman in T20 mould
Rishabh Pant - a Test batsman in the T20 mode

Pant was fearless in his approach and at one point in time, both Rahul and Pant were seriously going for the target. Pant completed his 50 off 78 balls. His second 50 came off just 39 balls as he reached his century off 117 balls with 14 fours and 3 sixes. Pant reached his maiden Test century in style by hoisting Adil Rashid for a huge six. 

Pant put on 204 runs with Rahul which came off just 258 balls. Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match. Finally, Pant got out for 114 going for a big shot against Adil Rashid. In hindsight, Pant should not have gone for that shot immediately after Rahul got out. But Pant thought he could win the game for India on his own. It was a sad end to a great inning.

It was a pity that the brilliant efforts of both Rahul and Pant went in vain as India lost the match by 118 runs and with that the series by 1-4 margin.

The margin of defeat in the series is not a true reflection of the Indian players’ efforts, especially of the fast bowlers.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
C. Namasivayam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
3 reasons why India should back Rishabh Pant as their...
RELATED STORY
How can Team India counter their tormentor in the 5th Test?
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: A case of neither here nor there
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
3 primary reasons why India lost the series to England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 5th test: How India let the match...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
Is Rahane Walking On Thin Ice?
RELATED STORY
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us