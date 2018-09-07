Rahul Dravid: 5 highest scoring innings of his Test career

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 07 Sep 2018, 16:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rahul Dravid holds the record for most deliveries faced in Test cricket

Rahul Dravid is one of the greatest cricketers of all-time. A career filled with accolades, he holds the record for highest number of deliveries faced by anyone in Test cricket with 31,258. Dravid was known for his defensive technique and was a nightmare even for some of the world's best bowlers.

He played in 164 Test matches and scored 13288 runs with a breath-taking average of 52.31, accompanied by 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries. He known as 'The Wall' for his ability to stay in the crease for longer duration.

He is the only Indian cricketer to have scored four consecutive centuries in Test cricket. We take a look at the five highest scoring innings of his Test career.

#5 200* vs Zimbabwe, Delhi, 2000

Dravid scored his maiden double century against Zimbabwe

India were squared-off against Zimbabwe in a two-Test home series. In the first test in Delhi, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first. The visitors posted a big-total of 422, behind Andy Flower's 183 off 351. Javagal Srinath was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/81 in 35 overs.

When India came out to bat in their first innings, India lost an early wicket in S Ramesh for just 13 runs. Dravid, who walked in at No.3, went on to build crucial partnerships for 2nd and 3rd wicket. The Das-Dravid duo stitched together a partnership of 107, before the former was dismissed. Dravid then went on to add 213 for the third wicket with Sachin Tendulkar. He finished the innings with 200* off 350 balls, with 27 fours. Sachin scored 122 off 233 and the hosts declared at 458-4. It was Dravid's first double-century in Test cricket.

In their second innings, Zimbabwe were all-out for a mere 225 runs. Srinath once again ripped through the batting lineup and picked up five wickets for just 60 runs. Chasing a target of 190, Dravid once again delivered scoring 70* off 91. India won the game and took 1-0 lead in the two-Test series

1 / 5 NEXT