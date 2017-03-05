Rahul Dravid is India's highest impact Test player ever

Impact Index reveals that the former Indian batsman has the game suited across all formats.

Rahul Dravid is the best from India

What’s the story?

According to statistics and impact index numbers, former Indian legend Rahul Dravid is India’s highest Test batsman ever in the history of cricket. The right-hander has also the second highest batting consistency in Indian Test history after Sunil Gavaskar.

In the period between 2001 and 2006, Dravid was the second-highest impact batsman in the world after former Pakistan skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq. Notably, India won a lot many matches both in home and away conditions during this period.

The Details...

Dravid has the highest run tally impact, which is the proportion of runs made in every match when the going has become tough and the runs have come at a premium. The Karnataka-batsman spent most of his time walking out at number 3 which is also the reason why he is ranked fourth when it comes to ranking number 4 as far as impact against the new ball. He is just behind regular openers in Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Apart from these stats, he also had the fourth best partnership-building impact in Indian cricket history.

His top 3 series-defining performances include 52 and 56 against Australia in Chennai. These innings are followed by his innings of 25 and 180 against the same opponents during the famous 2001 Eden Gardens Test match.

He was also India’s lynchpin when the team toured overseas as he watertight technique was well suited against the seaming and swinging ball. His innings of 148 against England in Leeds makes it to the top 3 impact performances.

Watch: Rahul Dravid’s defiant 148 against England

In case you didn’t know...

All these stats and numbers have been churned and factored into by Impact Index which is a new method of examining performances within the context of the game. Incidentally, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too hailed the impact of Rahul Dravid and said that he was the most game-aware person he had ever known.

Impact Index studies the numbers in an entirely different way and the performances are given much more importance than just blatant numbers which results in many startling revelations.

What's next?

The adaptability of Rahul Dravid across formats is no secret and hence now that he is associated with Indian cricket by being the coach of the Indian U-19 and India A teams, one only hopes that he transfers some of this trait to the younger lot coming through the ranks.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Over the years Rahul Dravid has always been hailed as one the best Test batsmen in India but then there have always been comparisons drawn with Sachin Tendulkar and somehow he never got his due.

However, these numbers could certainly help erase some of the doubts and would establish Dravid as one of the best to have ever played the game from India.