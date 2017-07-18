Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan's role in Indian team to be finalised on Tuesday

by Umaima Saeed News 18 Jul 2017, 15:05 IST

It will be known on Tuesday if the two are the batting and bowling consultant to the Indian team

What’s the story?

India’s coaching staff for the tour to Sri Lanka has still not been decided, even though the first game between the two countries is only nine days away. Following the new guidelines set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, a committee will come to a conclusion on who will constitute the coaching staff, and who will not.

The anonymous BCCI committee, constituted by members of Committee of administrators (COA) and BCCI will meet on Tuesday in Mumbai to finalise on Shastri’s extended coaching staff.

Acting BCCI President CK Khanna told India Today, "Please don't conclude that there is any confusion. Let the committee meet then decide if there is any confusion."

In case you didn’t know...

It was initially reported that Rahul Dravid and Zaheer were first appointed as the batting and bowling consultants to the Indian team by the Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. However, later the ‘appointment’ was termed as 'recommendations' by the COA, which means that the coaching staff has still not been finalised.

The heart of the matter

The unnamed committee on Tuesday will review decisions made by the CAC, after which a final call on the coaching staff will be taken. India Today also reported that the committee confirmed Rahul David’s and Zaheer Khan's willingness to take over the job they are ‘recommended’ for.

Meanwhile, sources say that the newly appointed head coach is rooting for former India international Bharat Arun to be made the full-time bowling coach. It can be noted that the former all-rounder was India’s bowling coach from 2014 to 2016 until Kumble took over.

What’s next?

India will play three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20 against Sri Lanka between July 26 to September 6. Although the Islanders were recently trounced by Zimbabwe at their own backyard they cannot be taken lightly. On their day, their big names can upstage India. They will be now led by new captains, Upal Tharanga for limited-overs-cricket and Dinesh Chandimal in Tests,

Author’s take

This farce which the BCCI is very much part of needs to be clipped at the earliest. Dravid and Zaheer have been short changed and the BCCI needs to identify the fact that these two players have done enough for the game and for India to not merit this treatment. Hence, clarity needs to be thrown on the entire issue and both players should be brought to the table amicably.

