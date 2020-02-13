Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Sarfaraz Khan's purple patch continues, smashes 177 against Madhya Pradesh

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates

Mumbai's run in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy has been far from impressive. However, the rise of Sarfaraz Khan with the bat is one positive that the record 41-time champions can take to heart. In the ongoing encounter against Madhya Pradesh, Khan continued his purple patch and scored a superb 177 to help Mumbai post a healthy total on the board.

With Siddesh Lad and Suryakumar Yadav back in the pavilion with Mumbai reeling at 71/3, Khan kept a calm head to string crucial partnerships to save Mumbai from yet another batting collapse.

He followed his 310-run knock against Uttar Pradesh with an impressive innings of 226 runs against Himachal Pradesh to become only the second batsman after Indian women’s team Head Coach, WV Raman to achieve the feat of scoring a triple and a double in consecutive matches.

Although the disappointment of being let go by IPL franchise RCB hit him hard, Khan has worked on his fitness to come back stronger and has looked eager to score runs in the domestic arena.

Khan is fourth on the list of most runs scored this season in Ranji Trophy. In eight innings, Khan has scored 922 runs at a phenomenal average of 184.40, with three hundreds and two fifties.