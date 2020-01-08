Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Shubman Gill fined full match fees for dissent

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 08, 2020

Shubman Gill has been fined his entire match fees for a heated argument with the umpire in the game versus Delhi.

Punjab opener Shubman Gill was fined with 100% of his match fees for showing dissent towards an umpiring decision during Punjab's Ranji Trophy game against Delhi last week. Gill had a heated argument with the umpire after he was given out caught behind and kept on arguing until the decision was overturned.

After seeing the decision overturned, senior Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey also started arguing with the umpire and the game halted for about ten minutes. Shorey was fined 50% of his match fees for breaching BCCi's Code of Conduct by showing 'gross misbehaviour' towards the umpire.

“We have been informed by the Match Referee P Ranganathan of your gross misbehaviour on the field of play in the captioned match,” BCCI general manager, cricket operations, Saba Karim said in a letter to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

“You have violated BCCI code of conduct for showing contrary to the spirit of the game during the match for which you have been fined 50 per cent of your match fees,” he further said in the letter.

Sportsman spirit was at its lowest during that period and the Delhi team threatened to walk off the field without bowling a single delivery post the argument. Thankfully, the game started after a while and normal service resumed.