Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 1: Sheryas Iyer 178 lights up day 1

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 192 // 14 Dec 2018, 18:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shreyas Iyer made 178 against Baroda

The 6th round matches of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 season started today. It was a superb day of cricket with Shreyas Iyer's 178 being the highlight. Hardik Pandya, who is making a comeback after nursing an injury, took 3 wickets on day 1 against Mumbai.

In other matches, the bowlers created an impact on the opposition. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan have been bowled out. The match between Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh saw both teams being bowled out once.

Elite Group A

Mumbai versus Baroda (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar won the toss and decided to bowl first. A superb batting effort by the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Siddesh Lad helped Mumbai end the opening day at 439 for 8.

Mumbai 439 for 8 in 85.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 178, Siddhesh Lad 130, Hardik Pandya 3/74, Bhargav Bhatt 4/68)

Railways versus Vidarbha (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

The defending champions Vidarbha are up against Railways. Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a good day of cricket as Vidarbha ended day 1 at 243 for 6.

Vidarbha 243 for 6 in 84 overs (Faiz Fazal 53, Wadkar 48, Avinash Yadav 3/69)

Advertisement

Gujarat versus Karnataka (Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat)

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and decided to bat first. Apart from Priyank Panchal, none of the Gujarat batsmen were able to score runs. Gujarat were bowled out for 216 runs. In reply, Karnataka ended the day 1 at 45 for 2.

Karnataka 45 for 2 in 14.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 25, Piyush Chawla 1/1) trail Gujarat 216 in 69.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 74, Mehul Patel 31*, Vinay Kumar 2/33, Shreyas Gopal 2/21) by 171 runs.

Maharashtra versus Saurashtra (Golf Course Stadium, Nasik)

Maharashtra captain Ankeet Bawne won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a brilliant batting effort by Saurashtra batsmen to end day 1 at 269 for 3.

Saurashtra 269 for 3 in 84 overs (Vishwaraj Jadeja 97, Snell Patel 84, Sanklecha 2/84)

Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh versus Andhra Pradesh (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Nadun)

Himachal Pradesh captain Prashant Chopra won the toss and decided to field first. It was a superb bowling performance by Himachal Pradesh bowlers to bowl out Andhra Pradesh for 157. In reply, Himachal Pradesh ended day 1 at 51 for 1.

Himachal Pradesh 51 for 1 in 21 overs (Prashant Chopra 32*, Ayyappa 1/23) trail Andhra Pradesh 157 in 45 overs (Sai Krishna 74, Pankaj Jaiswal 5/43, Arpit Guleria 2/43) by 122 runs.

Hyderabad versus Bengal (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

In a rain-curtailed day, Hyderabad captain Akshath Reddy won the toss and decided to field first. Bengal ended day 1 at 99 for 2.

Bengal 99 for 2 in 38 overs (Easwaran 57*, Sudip Chatterjee 32, Ravi Kiran 1/17)

Kerala versus Delhi (ST Xavier College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram)

Kerala captain Sachin Baby won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a decent batting effort by Kerala who posted 291 for 7 at the end of day 1.

Kerala 291 for 7 in 89.3 overs (Ponnam Rahul 77, Vinoop Manoharan 77*, Shivam Sharma 4/78)

Punjab versus Tamil Nadu (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Punjab captain Mandeep Singh won the toss and decided to field first. It was a superb bowling effort by Punjab bowlers to restrict Tamil Nadu to 213 for 9 at the end of day 1.

Tamil Nadu 213 for 9 in 84 overs (Vijay Shankar 71, Baba Aparajith 40, Manpreet Gony 5/55)

Elite Group C

Haryana versus Jammu and Kashmir (Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak)

Haryana captain Harshal Patel won the toss and decided to field first. A great bowling by hosts on helpful wicket helped them to bowl out Jammu and Kashmir for just 161 runs. In reply, Haryana ended day 1 at 129 for 5.

Haryana 129 for 5 in 35.1 overs (RP Sharma 41, Umar Nazir 4/41) trail Jammu and Kashmir 161 in 47.1 overs (Haroon 26, ID Singh 23, Ajit Chahal 3/31, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50) by 32 runs.

Odisha versus Rajasthan (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

Odisha captain Biplab Samantray won the toss and decided to field first. A superb bowling effort led by Basant Mohanty helped Odisha bowl out Rajasthan for 135 in first innings. In reply, Odisha ended the first day at 78 for 4.

Odisha 78 for 4 in 39 overs (Debashish Samantaray 30*, AS Raut 22*, TM UL Haq 2/8, A Choudhary 2/39) trail Rajasthan 135 in 57 overs (Mahipal Lomror 85, Basant Mohanty 6/20) by 57 runs.

Tripura versus Goa (Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala)

Tripura captain SK Patel won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a decent batting effort by Tripura batsmen to post 247 for 7 at the end of day 1.

Tripura 247 for 7 in 83 overs (Pratyush Singh 98*, Amit Verma 3/56, LA Garg 3/73)

Services versus Assam (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Services captain Rajat Paliwal won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a good batting effort by Assam batsmen to end day 1 at 190 for 7.

Assam 190 for 7 in 87 overs (Amit Sinha 51*, Gokul Sharma 49, Pandey 3/65, Khalid 2/22)

Jharkhand versus Uttar Pradesh (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow)

Uttar Pradesh captain Akashdeep Nath won the toss and decided to field first. It was a decent batting effort by Jharkhand batsmen to end day 1 at 278 for 6.

Jharkhand 278 for 6 in 86 overs (Ishank Jaggi 76*, Ishan Kishan 54, Dhruv Pratap Singh 4/76)

Plate Group

Meghalaya versus Bihar (Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong)

Meghalaya captain Puneet Bisht won the toss and decided to bat first. An excellent bowling effort by Ashutosh Aman helped Bihar bowl out Meghalaya for just 125 runs. In reply, Bihar have ended day 1 at 80 for 2.

Bihar 80 for 2 in 31 overs (Babul Kumar 43*, Ranjish 20, Lakhan Singh 1/8) trail Meghalaya 125 in 52.5 overs (Raj Biswa 56, Abhay Negi 38, Ashutosh Aman 8/51) by 45 runs.

Mizoram versus Sikkim (Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat)

Mizoram captain Lalkima won the toss and decided to field first. A superb knock by Milind Kumar helped Sikkim end day 1 at 321 for 9.

Sikkim 321 for 9 in 88 overs (Milind Kumar 139, Bipul Sharma 50, SA Khadir 3/74, AL Rajput 2/36)

Arunachal Pradesh versus Puducherry (DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara)

It was an exceptional day of cricket between Arunachal Pradesh and Puducherry. Arunachal Pradesh captain Yangfo won the toss and decided to bowl first. A great bowling effort by Arunachal Pradesh bowlers helped them to bowl out Puducherry for 134 in first innings. Puducherry bowlers made a strong comeback to dismiss Arunachal Pradesh for just 82 runs. In their second innings, Puducherry have scored 28 for 2.

Puducherry 134 in 35.5 overs (Fabid Ahmed 41*, Deen Dayal 4/36, Techi Neri 3/28) and 28 for 2 in 12 overs ( Marimuthu 10, Deendayal 2/8) lead Arunachal Pradesh 82 in 35.5 overs ( Nipun Malhotra 19, Fabid Ahmed 6/29) by 82 runs.

Uttarakhand versus Nagaland (Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun)

Uttarakhand captain Rajat Bhatia won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a good bowling effort by Uttarakhand bowlers to dismiss Nagaland for 207 runs. In reply, Uttarakhand ended day 1 at 73 for 2

Uttarakhand 73 for 2 in 23.2 overs (Karn Veer Kaushal 48, Pawan Suyal 2/38) trail Nagaland 207 in 59.4 overs (Jonathan 69, KB Pawan 46, Deepak Dhapola 5/49) by 134 runs.

Advertisement