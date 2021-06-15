Ranking the 10 fittest modern-day cricketers

Gone are the days when fast bowlers could take a breather at deep fine leg after their bowling spell, or when fielders could stick out their boot to stop the ball near the boundary.

The importance of fitness has caught up with cricket, and the demands of being a multi-format sport have made it mandatory for players to be in their best shape, readying them to put in the hard yards.

Fitness has become an essential tool that helps players control not only their body but also the mind, enabling them to put it to better use when they are under pressure. Every squad has a whole team of fitness trainers, and teams have realized the importance of needing to keep the players fit and sharp at all times.

In this article, we take a look at the fittest players in the world today, players who have raised the benchmark and continue to push the boundaries.

10. David Warner

David Warner in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL

At 33, David Warner has shown no signs of slowing down. A few years back, he hired a personal trainer to put him through the grind, and the results have reflected on the field. He is, perhaps, the best runner between the wickets, and his rapid movements on the field are testament to his fitness.

Just doing a lazy gym session!! pic.twitter.com/0MaSQqUF5A — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 12, 2013

9. Shan Masood

Laying the fitness marker for the Pakistan team

The left-hander from Pakistan has worked very hard on his fitness and is considered to be the fittest player in Pakistan cricket. However, he has not been able to translate his fitness into consistent runs as an opener, but there are no debates over his ability to be sharp on the field.

8. Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur leads the way as far as his fitness drills are concerned

Not many people give this diminutive batsman from Bangladesh credit for shouldering the responsibilities of the side, but Mushfiqur Rahim has been a consistent performer for the side. He is certainly one of the fittest players in the country and his ability to bat for long hours and then take the gloves in limited overs cricket is a testament to his super fitness levels.

Alhamdulillah and Thanks to all my team mates for the wonderful gesture... this is the highest number of odi appearances so far for Bangladesh passing the legend MASHRAFE VAI-MR15 😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/jwVs4vUJ5v — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) January 22, 2021

7. Trent Boult

Trent Boult - Setting fitness goals Where does Ravindra Jadeja stand in the list of Top 10 fittest cricketers?

Fast-bowlers are not considered to be fit and nimble footed. Well, Trent Boult has certainly tossed this notion aside. He is a dynamic fielder and has taken a number of remarkable catches in different positions. His fitness level allows him to bowl long spells, which puts a lot of pressure on the batsmen.

6. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins: Fitness is always non-negotiable

Another fast-bowler who has bounced back from injury to take the cricketing world by storm is Pat Cummins. He was sidelined for a long time owing to an injury when he started his career, but he remodeled his action, worked hard on his fitness and is now the No.1 bowler in the Test format. Given his terrific fitness, Cummins is also an asset on the field at any position.

Mitchell Starc is pretty confident he'll be hearing PLENTY more about Usman Khawaja's catch and Pat Cummins' run out! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4Cz65tJoa6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2018

5. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' fitness levels are amazing

In the recent past, Ben Stokes has emerged as one of the best all-rounders in the game. His match-winning abilities with bat, ball and on the field are more than just talent. He has worked extremely hard on his fitness, which gives him the ability to stay in the zone for a longer period of time. It's no surprise why he is regarded as one of the best cricketers of this generation, given his ability to produce jaw-dropping moments on the field more often than not.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prasen Moudgal