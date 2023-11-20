Ranking the 5 best performances by a captain in an ODI World Cup ft. Rohit Sharma 

India tripped in the final hurdle at the World Cup as Rohit Sharma and men could not go all the way. Never before in the annals of the tournament has a team asserted such comprehensive dominance throughout, only to falter at the final challenge.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India's performance extended beyond mere victories in their preceding ten matches; they overwhelmed and obliterated their opponents. Once the initial intensity of the night subsides, there will be a period for contemplation, seeking satisfaction, and perhaps even taking pride.

Here we try to rank the 5 best performances by a captain in an ODI World Cup:

#5 Mike Gatting - 1987 World Cup

Mike Gatting was superb as England captain

In the year 1987, the cricket World Cup saw a number of firsts.

It marked the inaugural instance of the tournament being hosted outside England. Additionally, it signaled the first occasion where West Indies failed to reach the semifinals, partially due to another iconic moment in the tournament's history. Furthermore, it celebrated the initial triumph for Australia, destined to become one of the most successful teams in World Cup history, as they raised the coveted trophy for the first time.

Mike Gatting led England with aplomb, was one of their most consistent batters in the middle order. He stepped up when the England stuttered and continued the momentum when they found the start. Had it not been for the reverse sweep in the final, Gatting would have led England to the title.

In eight innings, Gatting scored 354 runs at an average of 51 and certainly had an impact on the sub-continent pitches, especially against the spinners.

#4 Martin Crowe – 1992 World Cup

One of New Zealand's greatest ever

During the 1992 World Cup, jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia, Martin Crowe, New Zealand’s captain, emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating a total of 456 runs. His stellar performance earned him the title of Player of the Tournament.

One of the standout moments was his unbeaten century, scoring 100 runs in the opening match against Australia, leading New Zealand to a 37-run victory. Throughout the group stages, New Zealand experienced only one defeat, against Pakistan. Finishing at the top of the table, they secured a home semi-final against the same team.

#3 Steve Waugh – 1999 World Cup

Steve Waugh had an impact with the bat

Leadership has never been lacking in the Australian cricket team, a tradition that traces its roots back to the iconic Steve Waugh. With an impressive record of captaining Australia in 57 Tests, securing 41 victories, Steve Waugh holds the highest winning percentage in history. His captaincy played a pivotal role in solidifying Australia's status as the premier cricket nation, excelling in both the longer format and shorter formats of the game.

It's noteworthy to mention Australia's triumph in the 1999 World Cup under Waugh's leadership, marking their second title after a 12-year hiatus. Waugh's influence extended beyond the boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on Australian cricket history.

He was a captain who stepped up when his team needed the most. Waugh would also score the hard-working runs, take his team out of a hole and well, be at the forefront when the pressure was amped. In the 1999 edition, he made a statement with the bat. Across eight innings, he scored 398 runs at an average of 79.60 and played one of the most defining knocks in the semi-final clash against South Africa.

#2 AB de Villiers – 2015 World Cup

Did not end as desired

AB de Villiers was a man on a mission when he led South Africa in the 2015 World Cup. He played one of the most outrageous knocks against West Indies and kept finishing off games for his side. In seven innings, AB de Villiers scored 482 runs at an average of 96.40.

However, it all came crashing down in a rain-affected semifinal match at Eden Park, New Zealand, the co-hosts managed to chase down the adjusted target, securing the victory with just one ball to spare and leaving the South Africans heartbroken.

Retiring from international cricket in 2018 at the pinnacle of his skills, De Villiers, a beloved figure among fans, has kept the door open for a potential return. Acknowledging that the defeat against New Zealand influenced his abrupt retirement, he remains a prominent figure in the hearts of supporters.

#1 Rohit Sharma – 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma led India's charge

Prior to the 2023 edition, Rohit Sharma had communicated to the team management his strategy as an opening batter and leader, and he lived up to his words throughout the extensive tournament.

Closing the tournament with an impressive tally of 597 runs in 11 innings, Rohit secured the distinction of being the captain with the highest run total in a single edition.

Embracing the role of aggressor translated to an abundance of sixes and boundaries, a feat he executed with remarkable skill. The 'Hitman' blazed a trail with an astonishing 31 sixes, setting yet another record in a single World Cup edition.