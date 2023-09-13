Ranking the 5 fastest Indian bowlers to take 150 ODI wickets ft. Kuldeep Yadav 

Kuldeep Yadav completed a significant milestone during India's win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The match hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo saw India defeat the hosts by 41 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Tuesday, September 12.

Kuldeep, who took a four-wicket haul in the second innings, now has 150 ODI wickets to his name. After a superlative performance against Pakistan in the previous game, where he took 5/25, he also put the Lankan batters on the backfoot as he claimed a match-winning 4/43.

Kuldeep completed his 150th ODI scalp by sneaking one between Matheesha Pathirana's leg to hit the timber and all out Sri Lanka for 172 in their run-chase of 214 runs.

By achieving the feat, he etched himself into the legendary list of bowlers who have done exceedingly well in the 50-over format. Kuldeep became only the 15th Indian to take 150 ODI wickets.

On that note, we take a look at the five fastest Indians to complete 150 wickets in ODIs and rank them according to the number of matches taken by them to achieve the feat.

#5 Anil Kumble and Irfan Pathan - 106 matches

Anil Kumble appealing for India vs Kent [Getty Images]

At No. 5 are Anil Kumble and Irfan Pathan, who both took 150 ODI wickets in 106 matches. However, both of them completed the feat 12 years apart as Kumble took his 150th ODI wicket against Zimbabwe in 1997, while Pathan did it in a game against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Both Kumble and Pathan went on to be two of India's crucial members in the ODI setup. While Kumble is the highest ODI wicket-taker for India with 334 scalps, Pathan took 173 wickets across 118 innings.

#4 Zaheer Khan - 103 matches

Pakistan v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Semi-Final

Probably the greatest left-arm pacer India have ever produced, Zaheer Khan was a huge asset for his country. He spearheaded the Indian pace attack since the turn of the century and even played a vital part in India's ODI World Cup win in 2011.

Zaheer went on to play 194 ODIs for India, in which he took 269 wickets at an average of 30.11. The left-armer completed his 150 ODI scalps in 103 matches in 2005.

#3 Ajit Agarkar - 97 matches

Ajit Agarkar after dismissing Ian Bell of England [Getty Images]

Team India's current chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, is third on the list. The former right-arm pacer is one of the most underrated ODI players for India, having taken 288 wickets across 188 innings. His bowling average of 27.85 is also one of the best in ODI history for India.

In his 97th ODI match, which was against Sri Lanka in 2002, Agarkar reached the milestone of 150 ODI wickets. He took 3/44 in that game and even won the Player of the Match award at the Oval in London.

Agarkar held the record for the fastest 150 ODI wickets for India for 20 years before Mohammed Shami surpassed him.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - 88 matches

Kuldeep Yadav celebrating with Shubman Gill [Getty Images]

The latest entrant and only the second spinner on this list is none other than Kuldeep Yadav. As mentioned earlier, the left-arm chinaman completed the landmark of taking 150 ODI wickets in India's recently concluded game against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

It was only Kuldeep's 88th ODI match. In total, he has taken 150 scalps at an impressive average of 25.64, including seven four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers.

India would hope he continues his red-hot form with the ball, as the Uttar Pradesh-born spinner holds a vital key for his side in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and the upcoming ODI World Cup at home.

#1 Mohammed Shami - 80 matches

Mohammed Shami took the fewest matches to complete 150 ODI wickets [Getty Images]

A genuine wicket-taker, Mohammed Shami holds the record of reaching the 150 ODI wicket-mark for India in the fewest matches. Apart from this, he also holds the record for taking the fastest 100 ODI wickets for the Men in Blue.

The Bengal pacer took his 100th ODI scalp in his 56th game, against New Zealand, in Napier in 2019.

After becoming the fastest to 100 ODI scalps, Shami continued his merry run with the ball and picked up his next 50 dismissals in just 24 matches. It made him the fastest Indian to reach the milestone of 150 ODI wickets. Shami achieved this feat during an ODI against England in London in July 2022.

Among all international bowlers, Shami is the third joint-fastest to reach 150 ODI wickets.