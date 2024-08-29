Ranking the 6 teams as favorites ahead of CPL 2024

The T20 extragavanza keep rolling on in the West Indies after the recent T20 World Cup and the South Africa series with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) set to commence on August 30 (according to IST). The highly popular T20 League will see its 12th edition take place over the next month, starting with the new team - Antigua & Barbuda Falcons taking on the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Falcons will replace the three-time CPL Champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2024 season.

The six-team competition will have each side playing against the other twice in the league stage. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, featuring the two Qualifiers, Eliminator and the grand finale on October 6.

The off-season as always had some exciting overseas signings with a few other modifications in all the squads. Several players also saw their stocks rise from the previous CPL edition, while some endured dwindling results, which could result in fluctuating fortunes of the teams during the upcoming season.

On that note, let us deepdive into each of the six teams and rank them based on their roster ahead of CPL 2024.

#6 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

No, this has nothing to do with them replacing the Jamaica Tallawahs as a new team and everything to do with their squad strength. That's the precursor before we break down the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons side, that has retained the core of the Tallawahs roster.

Their strength lies in the Pakistan trio of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, and Imad Wasim. However, all three are coming off mediocre showings in the recent T20 World Cup that were played on similar pitches.

Chris Green and Hayden Walsh will add variety to the spin department in combination with Imad Wasim. Yet, the inexperience and pedigree in pace-bowling is glaring, with Kelvin Pitman, Joshua James, Shamar Springer, Justin Greeves, and Roshon Primus as the complement to Amir.

Opener Brandon King and Fabian Allen are coming off injuries even though the latter played in the recently concluded South Africa series. England's Sam Billings is the only other big name in the batting lineup along with Fakhar.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai's withdrawal further weakens the Falcons' line-up to a point where qualifying for the playoffs with a top-four finish could be a massive overachievement.

#5 St.Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings are still searching for their elusive CPL title

Despite finishing third last season, the St.Lucia Kings have one the weakest sides on paper entering CPL 2024. Added to their woes is the collosal 11th-hour withdrawal of arguably the best T20 batter in the world, Heinrich Klaasen due to family reasons.

The side remains the only one in CPL history without a title among the teams to have played in all the editions. The chances of them breaking through this season looks bleak.

The major area of concern for the Kings is their pace-bowling with only Alzarri Joseph and Matthew Forde as dominant forces. The batting has several game-changers like Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, and new signing USA's Aaron Jones, yet do not boast the firepower of some of the other sides.

Spin to win might be the mantra for the the Kings with Chase, Khary Pierre, and Noor Ahmed offering variety and pedigree. The all-round services of the never-aging veteran David Wiese could be crucial if the side is to make a playoff push.

The Kings could take heard from qualifying for the knockouts despite similarly being counted out but getting exposed in the Eliminator by the Tallawahs could be the sign of things to come in the 2024 CPL season.

#4 St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Referred to as CPL's 'one-time wonders' for their lone title run in 2021 amidst several last place finishes, the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be looking to change that narrative this season. Despite finishing at the bottom in the 2023 CPL, the Patriots could just make the playoffs for only the fourth time on this occasion.

The off-season recrutiment of the in-form Tristan Stubbs and the recent signing of his South African teammates Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi provides them the much-needed star power to flourish this season. The addition of Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza could help them attain the perfect balance to their eventual playing XI.

A predominantly West Indian-based batting featuring Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Mikyle Louis, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, and Joshua Da Silva could be crucial on home pitches. All-rounder Odean Smith's recruitment gives them the much-needed finishing skills in the lower-order.

Yet, it is hard to look past their lack of bowling depth, especially in the pace department.

The Patriots could rightly be seen as the dark horse of CPL 2024 with the side capable of making the final if all the pieces fall in place or missing the playoffs altogether if they go awry.

#3 Barbados Royals

After a spectacular run in CPL 2022 that culminated with a runner-up finish, the Barbados Royals succumbed to high expectations last season.

However, they should be back in the running for a top-four or even top-two finish, thanks largerly to the return of the South African duo of Quinton de Kock and David Miller and Sri Lankan mystery spinner Mahesh Theekshana.

The emergence of West Indian talent Alick Athanaze over the past few months should only enhance their chances of a deep run. Led by West Indian T20I skipper Rovman Powell, there are minimals holes in the squad that seemingly has most bases covered.

A batting lineup featuring De Kock, Miller, Athanaze, Powell and Shamarh Brooks will be followed by a slew of all-rounders like Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall and Dunith Wellalage.

The spin department is further bolstered by the presence of Keshav Maharaj in addition to the Sri Lankan duo of Theekshana and Wellalage.

While Obed McCoy is the lead pacer with other seam options and Jason Holder, the seam-bowling department could be the lone weak link in an otherwise formidable lineup.

Neverthless, the Royals should be among the locks for the playoffs with the potential to even go all the way.

#2 Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders nearly pulled off their fifth CPL title in 2023

The top two for CPL 2024 separate themselves in a way very few teams in a T20 league do, with the Trinbago Knight Riders coming in at No.2. The side boast the most CPL titles with four and finished runner-up last season after suffering a hammering in the finale.

The Knight Riders fivesome of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo could feature in any all-time T20 XI with their ability, versatility and numbers. Add to them USA's impressive wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous, Australian dasher Tim David, and England's attacking opener Jason Roy and the side possesses unmatched batting firepower.

The specialist bowlers include the in-form Jayden Seales, T20 specialist Akeal Hosein along with the USA, and Ireland pacers Ali Khan and Josh Little.

A near-flawless roster with arguably the best match-winners in world cricket, the Knight Riders should be back in the final for a sixth time in CPL history barring major injuries or a lack of form to several key players.

#1 Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors finally broke their title jinx last year

The Guyana Warriors finally breaking through and winning their first CPL title was among the most heartwarming stories of 2023. Despite numerous first-place finishes on the points table, the side constantly fell short in the final stages.

However, the win last season could have unlocked them to unleash their full potential without the pressure of not winning a title hanging. From a roster standpoint, it goes without saying CPL's most consistent team has almost all bases covered.

The signing of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the emergence of West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph over the past few months as a world superstar only adds to their chances of a repeat.

A delicious spin-bowling lineup of the ever-dependable Imran Tahir and the West Indian pair of Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair should have field days on the tacky pitches at the Providence.

Last year's powerplay star Dwaine Pretorius and death-bowling specialists Kemo Paul and Romario Shepherd should be the perfect foils to Joseph's all-out attack. The batting has a terrific mix of grinders and aggressors with Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Gurbaz, Shimron Hetmyer, and Saim Ayub.

All in all, the Warriors should enjoy a customary top-two finish and look to become only the second back-to-back champions to cement themselves as a dynasty.

