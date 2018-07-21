Ranking all eight ODI double hundreds

Abhyudaya Tyagi

Zaman smashed many records on his way to a double-hundred

On Friday, Fakhar Zaman achieved one of the rarest feats in international cricket: an ODI double-century.

For forty years of ODI cricket, no player was able to achieve the feat. Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry famously came close, but both of their innings were ended at 194 (though Coventry remained not-out).

Then in 2010, rather poetically Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to accomplish the feat as he vanquished a world-class South African attack.

Since then (a sign of how ODI cricket has evolved over the years), there have been seven more double centuries, three of which have been scored by one man: Rohit Sharma.

Now Zaman joins that club as the first Pakistani, surely a moment of pride for the country’s fans. So how do the eight ODI double hundreds rank based on the quality of innings.

#8 Rohit Sharma 208* vs Sri Lanka

Sharma started off slowly in this knock

Rohit Sharma’s third double century in December 2017 was arguably the least impressive of the lot as he vanquished a quite tired and honestly poor Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Yet that does not make the knock any less incredible- any double century should be appreciated as a rare and extraordinary event which it still is. In fact, the innings was special because of the amazing manner in which Rohit Sharma accelerated.

Sharma started quite slowly, taking 65 balls to reach his first fifty. From that point onwards, the ‘Hitman’ started to accelerate as he started to take on Sri Lanka’s bowlers, especially the spinners. His second fifty was slightly quicker, as it came at a run a ball.

Yet by that time, there were only 10 overs left in the – very few would have predicted a double century. Sharma defied those expectations with brilliant hitting, taking Sri Lanka’s bowlers to task especially Nuwan Pradeep who was smashed for 18 and 15 runs in his last two overs respectively. In fact, Sharma’s second hundred came at an incredible 36 balls.

While Sharma’s knock was special for its acceleration at the end, in the end it came against a mediocre bowling attack that was very ordinary at the end of the innings. It was also the third slowest double hundred, coming at a strike-rate of 135.95.

