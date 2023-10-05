Ranking the captains' photoshoot of the last 5 Men's ODI World Cup tournaments

The Men's ODI World Cup is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments. It is held once every four years, with the top nations from different parts of the globe competing against each other for the championship.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) organizes this event. Ahead of the Men's ODI World Cup, there is a traditional photoshoot featuring the captains of all the 10 teams.

The theme of the photoshoot depends on the host nation. In this listicle, we will rank the last five captains' photoshoot events based on their theme and quality.

#5 Men's ODI World Cup 2015 photoshoot

Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2015 edition of the mega event. The two co-hosts made it to the finals of the tournament as well, where the Aussies defeated their Trans-Tasman rivals to become five-time champions.

Before the start of the tournament, all 12 captains of the participating teams dressed up in suits for a pre-competition photoshoot. The photos looked quite plain, and fans even joked that it looked like rock album cover or a sitcom poster.

#4 Men's ODI World Cup 2007 photoshoot

The captains' photoshoot before the 2007 World Cup also had a similar theme. Skippers of all 12 teams reached a beach dressed up in suits, with the World Cup trophy placed ahead of them.

Since the 2007 World Cup took place in the West Indies, the organizers decided to opt for a beach as the venue for the photoshoot. The picture gave the vibe of an important event, but at the same time, the beach scene hinted it was also an occasion to party.

#3 Men's ODI World Cup 2011 photoshoot

India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh co-hosted the 2011 World Cup. Once again, the theme of the captains' photoshoot was formals. Fourteen teams participated in that mega event, and skippers of all the teams came to the opening ceremony wearing a blazer.

The captains posed together in the A/C hall after the opening ceremony ended on the ground. With 14 captains posing near the trophy, this photo helped in boosting the hype and reach for the mega event.

#2 Men's ODI World Cup 2019 photoshoot

England and Wales hosted the 2019 World Cup. The organizers decided to have one of the coolest captains' photoshoots in sports history by inviting all 10 teams to a picturesque place.

The captains met the Queen in suits, but for the official photoshoot of the mega event, the skippers came wearing the official World Cup kits of their respective nations. The captains posed in a unique way on a sofa, with the World Cup trophy kept on the floor.

#1 Men's ODI World Cup 2023 photoshoot

All 10 captains of the 2023 World Cup met in Ahmedabad yesterday (October 4), where they interacted with the media. After the media interaction, the captains traveled to the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a simple and elegant manner, the captains posed with the World Cup trophy in the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium. All 10 captains wore the jerseys of their teams instead of suits.