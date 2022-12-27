Ranking DC's buys at the IPL 2023 Auction.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had a sedate run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction last week. They went about their business in a calm manner, having retained most of their players from last season. With a restricted budget remaining, the Capitals made limited signings ahead of the season as they tried to plug a few holes.

The Delhi Capitals signed only five players at the auction, with Mukesh Kumar being the most expensive pick of the lot at ₹5.5 crore. Instead of splashing the cash in their usual fashion, the Capitals have set up a fairly balanced squad as they continue gunning for their first IPL title.

On that note, let's take a look at DC's buys at the auction and how they rank.

#1 Phil Salt (8/10)

England's Phil Salt broke into the international circuit on the back of power-packed performances in domestic and franchise cricket last year. The 26-year-old has a formidable international record in white-ball cricket.

In 13 T20Is, he has scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 161.18. In ODIs, he has 406 runs in nine innings, averaging 45.11 and a strike rate of 132.24. As the numbers suggest, Salt is a hard-hitting batter from the get-go.

With the clock ticking down on David Warner's playing career, Salt is the ideal backup for the side. A potential partnership at the top of the order with Prithvi Shaw does promise some fireworks as well. Snapped up at a base price of ₹2 crore, the Englishman's acquisition has been a shrewd one by DC.

#2 Rilee Rossouw (7/10)





South Africa dasher Rilee Rossouw brings up his second T20I century and the first one at this year's tournament



#T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | bit.ly/3W3RpO1 CENTURY ALERTSouth Africa dasher Rilee Rossouw brings up his second T20I century and the first one at this year's tournament CENTURY ALERTSouth Africa dasher Rilee Rossouw brings up his second T20I century and the first one at this year's tournament#T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | 📝bit.ly/3W3RpO1 https://t.co/45g0t2Jqav

Rilee Rossouw is one of the most destructive batters going around on the T20 circuit right now. Courtesy of his excellent form, he earned his place back in the South African national team ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The southpaw lit up the tournament by scoring the first century in this year's edition. He became the only South African to score a century in the T20 World Cup and was the fourth fastest player to score a ton, getting to his milestone in just 52 deliveries.

At ₹4.6 crore, Rossouw does add a handy dynamic to the DC unit. The left-handed batter could be a starter in the middle order or also be more than a decent backup option for the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell.

#3 Mukesh Kumar (7/10)

After setting a base price of ₹20 lakh, Mukesh Kumar was eventually picked up by DC for a sum of ₹5.5 crore at the IPL 2023 Auction. The medium pacer from Bengal has been at the top of the game in recent times. In the Ranji Trophy last year, he took 20 wickets, including a couple of four-wicket hauls, in five matches.

His consistent run of performances earned him a call-up for the India A side recently. In the three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A, Kumar finished as the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets to his name.

With his stocks constantly on the rise, DC have managed to pick up an up-and-coming fast bowler who can do a job for them. With the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Khaleel Ahmed already in the Capitals' ranks, the Bengal player might have to earn his spot in the starting XI.

At the price he was bought for, one would expect the team management to show faith in the 29-year-old and give him a proper run in the side. Whether Kumar can replicate his excellent form in the IPL remains to be seen.

#4 Ishant Sharma (6/10)

Ishant Sharma in action during the England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match.

Ishant Sharma is a veteran of the IPL, having played for a total of six franchises so far. He was part of the Delhi Capitals unit before and was bought back at the auction for his base price of ₹50 lakh.

With 84 wickets at an economy rate of 7.96 in 104 IPL matches, the lanky fast bowler is one of the most experienced players around. However, he didn't feature in a single game in the 2022 edition.

At 34, Ishant could be an ideal backup who could potentially slot into the coaching role in Delhi sooner rather than later. The veteran pacer will also bring plenty to the table for young Indian fast bowlers in and around the DC side.

Ishant is a safe backup option for DC as he can step in when required and also be a calming presence in the dressing room.

#5 Manish Pandey (5/10)

Manish Pandey was the first Indian to score a century in the IPL way back in 2009. However, things haven't panned out as expected for the Karnataka batter. Playing more of an anchor role in a time where the game has gotten much quicker, Pandey hasn't been able to fit into the top T20 sides.

He was trusted by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to execute the role in the number three slot last season but couldn't deliver the goods. He was eventually dropped from the side, scoring only 88 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 110.

Although Pandey is a decent experienced option, DC might be better off looking to the future and giving the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dhull, young players who can execute a similar role, more chances.

