Ranking each test playing nation’s classiest test batsman in the last 10 years

Nick Kwant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 29 Jun 2018, 16:02 IST

Every test playing nation produces players of real class. In this article I have ranked who I believe to be each countries classiest test match batsman to play in the last decade. I ave ranked them in order from 11 through to 1. While some of these players may not be known as the worlds best, it is important to understand the contribution they have made to their respective countries and consider that they may not have had the same opportunities as some of their fellow players from wealthier cricketing nations. In the nature of modern day test cricket, performing away from home, and scoring at a good clip are important. This is why the main theme throughout this list will center around each players ability to score all around the ground, and in all types of conditions.

11- Niall Obrien (Ireland)

Having played over 150 first class matches, amassing over 8000 first class runs for Kent and Northamptonshire we have decided to award Niall Obrien with being Ireland's representative on this list. Obiren only made his test debut in 2018 due to Ireland only recently gaining test status. However, Obrien has plied his trade in English county cricket his whole career since debuting for Kent in 2004. Obrien boasts a solid first-class average of 35.63, to go with 15 first class hundred’s and 46 fifties.

10- Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)

Brendan Taylor has been a loyal servant to Zimbabwe Cricket his whole career. He is one of the hardest working cricketers in the world, and the best batsman Zimbabwe has produced since the glory days of the early 2000's. Taylor has played 26 tests since debuting in 2004. In that time he has scored 1594 runs at an average of 32.53. This includes 4 hundreds and 8 fifties. Brendan Taylor has recently returned to cricket in Zimbabwe after leaving the country to take up a County deal with Nottinghamshire after the 2015 Cricket World cup. While Taylore had few opportunities to play test cricket outside Zimbabwe, his performances in county cricket in England show his ability as a player who could play in all conditions. Taylor averaged just under 35, scoring 2 hundreds and 3 fifties in the season of 2016 for Notts.

9- Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Since his test debut against New Zealand in January of 2008, Tamim Iqbal has been consistently picked at the top of the order for Bangladesh in test cricket. The elegant but aggressive opening batsman has now played 54 test matches for Bangladesh. He has scored 3985 runs with an impressive 38.65 batting average. His 8 hundreds and 25 fifties for Bangladesh are the most by any Bangladeshi cricketer. What sets Tamim apart is his ability to perform away from home in test cricket. Tamim has scored 2 test hundreds in England, a feat not achieved by any Bangladeshi cricketer in history. Whats even more impressive is that his hundreds both came at a strike rate in the 90's. If Tamim remains committed to test match cricket theres no reason he couldnt finish his career with numbers more superior to these.