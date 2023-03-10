The much anticipated Women’s Premier League began on March 4th when Mumbai Indians took on the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai convincingly won that game.

The opening week of the tournament saw seven matches being played so far. The inaugural season will stage a total of 22 matches with every team playing each other twice.

Teams in the Women's Premier League:

· Delhi Capitals

· Gujarat Giants

· Mumbai Indians

· Royal Challengers Bangalore

· UP Warriorz

Here we will rank every team on the basis of the opening week's performance:

Mumbai Indians (10/10)

Mumbai Indians are undoubtedly been the best team of the tournament's opening week. The Harmanpreet Kaur led team won all three matches and are top of the table. Mumbai Indians beat the Gujarat Giants in the opening game by 143 runs have been dominant ever since. This is only the opening week, but considering how small the tournament is, they are the favorites to win the inaugural season.

Delhi Capitals (8/10)

Delhi Capitals is another team which dominated the opening week of the tournament, winning two of their first three games with their only loss coming against Mumbai.

The Meg Lanning led team scored 200+ in two games have looked good in batting, but seem to be overly dependent on a few players as far as bowling is concerned.

UP Warriorz (6.5/10)

Up Warriorz had a great start to the tournament, beating the Giants in the opening match in a close encounter. The Lucknow-based side have won one out of the two matches played up till now and their performances in both games has been decent.

With Alyssa Healy, the only batting star in the team yet to fire, they look overly reliant on all-rounders. One area where the team is lagging behind is the lack of established batters with international experience.

Gujarat Giants (4/10)

Gujarat Giants have had a pretty mediocre tournament so far, winning only one of the three games. The Ahemdabad-based side are currently placed second last in the table.

The designated captain Beth Mooney is ruled out of the tournament and Sneh Rana will lead the side in her absence. On paper, this side looks capable of repeating the same magic as Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (2/10)

Royal Challengers Banglore are the only team yet to open their account in the points table, losing three matches on the trot.

The Banglore-based possess the star duo of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry but both players are yet to prove their worth. RCB will have to win every match from here to keep their hopes in the tournament alive.

