Ranking the frontline all-rounders of each Asia Cup 2023 team ft. Hardik Pandya

The 2023 Asia Cup got underway along expected lines, with co-hosts Pakistan thrashing Nepal to register a mammoth 238-run victory in Multan on August 30. Played in a hybrid model, the tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka over 19 days, featuring 13 games.

The group stages feature six teams divided into two groups - India, Pakistan, and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh form Group B. The top two teams from each group then advance to battle the other three teams in the Super Four stage, with the best two sides playing the summit clash on September 17.

Asia Cup history reveals Team India to be the most successful with seven titles, followed closely by Sri Lanka with six and Pakistan with two. The Lankan Lions come into the 2023 edition as defending champions, thanks to their victory over Pakistan in the previous edition (T20 format).

While the focus, as is often the case in the Asian subcontinent, has been on the star batters, express pacers, and spinners, the fortunes for all the sides could hinge massively on the performance of their key all-rounders.

With that in mind, let us rank the frontline all-rounders of each Asia Cup 2023 team based on the various parameters.

#6 Sompal Kami - Nepal

Kami has shown tremendous promise with bat and ball.

Nepal's premier all-rounder, Sompal Kami, has shown plenty of promise with bat and ball in his ODI career. In 48 games, the 27-year-old has picked up 65 wickets at an impressive average of 28.52, including a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Kami has also been valuable with the bat, averaging 21.08 with a couple of half-centuries. The right-hander was Nepal's best batter in their Asia Cup opener against an intimidating Pakistan attack, scoring an elegant 28 off 46 deliveries. Although expensive, Kami also picked up two wickets in the game.

The talented all-rounder will look to spring a few surprises in Nepal's final Group A clash against the mighty Indians on Monday, September 4.

#5 Dhananjaya de Silva - Sri Lanka

De Silva will be vital for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup with the injury to Hasaranga.

Among the most underrated cricketers in the world, Dhananjaya de Silva goes about his business with bat and ball in an unflustered manner. Despite playing international cricket since 2015, the 31-year-old remains in the shadows of the more glorified Sri Lankan stars.

In 76 ODIs, Dhananjaya has scored over 1,500 runs at a healthy average of 28, including 10 half-centuries. His off-spinners have also yielded him 41 wickets in his ODI career at an average of less than 40.

Although the numbers are slightly modest, the exciting news for Sri Lankan fans is the recent form of Dhananjaya De Silva. The right-hander has scored 307 runs in 13 matches this year at an impressive average of 38.37 and a strike rate of 91.64, in addition to six wickets with the ball.

With the Lankans suffering from a slew of injuries, including star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, the time is perfect for Dhananjaya to claim the throne for being recognized among the top ODI all-rounders in the world.

The Sri Lankan is ranked just outside the Top 15 at No.16 in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders.

#4 Shadab Khan - Pakistan

Shadab Khan has been in red-hot form in white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

Shadab Khan has become the ultimate bridge between a solid Pakistan batting lineup and a fearsome bowling attack. After kickstarting his career as a leg-spinner who could contribute with the bat, Shadab has turned himself into a genuine all-rounder over the last two years.

His overall ODI numbers are impressive, with a batting average of 27.88 and a bowling average of 30.92 after 60 games. However, those numbers have taken a giant leap, especially in the batting department.

Since the start of 2022, Shadab has scored 291 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 36.37 and picked up 19 wickets at a bowling average of 27.21. This resurgence in both departments has skyrocketed the 24-year-old to No.11 in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders.

Shadab also starred with bat and ball in Pakistan's recent ODI series win against Afghanistan and started his Asia Cup campaign with a sensational 4/27 in the opener against Nepal.

#3 Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan

Nabi has been among the top all-rounders in World Cricket for years.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been a flagbearer for Afghanistan cricket over the last 15 years, with his consistent performances. The off-spinner is among the few cricketers around the globe who could walk into most sides as a pure bowler or finisher.

Boasting stellar numbers, Nabi is Afgnanistan's second-leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in ODIs, with 3,085 runs and 154 wickets. The 38-year-old has also smashed a century and 15 half-centuries with the bat and picked up four four-wicket hauls with the ball in hand.

The champion all-rounder has also played nine Asia Cup (ODI) games in his illustrious career, scoring almost 200 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Ranked No.2 among all-rounders in the latest ICC rankings, Nabi will look to lead Afghanistan to their first-ever final in the ongoing edition.

#2 Hardik Pandya - India

Hardik Pandya has taken up the mantle of being India's finisher.

India's Hardik Pandya is arguably the best pace-bowling all-rounder in 50-over cricket. Playing the role of a finisher with the bat, the 29-year-old is also a valuable new ball and middle overs seam-bowler with the ability to touch speeds of 140 kph.

Hardik's overall ODI numbers speak volumes about his incredible skill level with bat and ball. With an average of 33.32 and a strike rate of 112.03, it is no surprise why Hardik is among the feared big hitters in the world. Added to that is his 73 ODI wickets at an average in the late 30s.

Although he has played in the lone Asia Cup game, Hardik has risen to the occasion in the marquee tournaments. In ICC events, the destructive batter averages 36.77 at a thunderous strike rate of almost 130.

The Men in Blue will look to Hardik's all-round capabilities to win their eighth Asia Cup title and first ICC title in a decade in the following ODI World Cup.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh

Shakib will have plenty on his plate as captain and star player of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

The undeniable No.1 all-rounder, not only in the Asia Cup but around the world, is Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Among the most versatile cricketers in the world, Shakib has displayed the rare ability to bowl in the powerplay or the middle overs while also batting in the top or middle order.

The 36-year-old has scored a resounding 7,211 ODI runs and picked up 305 wickets, making him the third player to achieve the remarkable 7000-run-300 wicket landmark. Shakib also boasts nine centuries and 53 half-centuries in addition to 10 four-wicket and four five-wicket hauls in his illustrious 50-over career.

The seasoned veteran has also partaken in 14 Asia Cup games, scoring over 400 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of over 100. Shakib also has 19 wickets at an average of 32.73 and an economy rate of under five runs per over.

His best ODI moment came in the 2019 World Cup when he finished as the third leading run-scorer with an extraordinary 606 runs at an average of 86.57, including two centuries.

Considering Bangladesh has reached three of the previous five Asia Cup finals, Shakib will look to lead them to the promise-land of winning a title on this occasion.