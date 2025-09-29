Ranking India's 5 best wins in Asia Cup finals ft. IND vs PAK 2025

India and Pakistan went toe-to-toe in one of the most thrilling T20Is in recent times in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on September 28. The contest ebbed and flowed throughout before the Men in Blue survived a massive scare and won by five wickets in the final over.It was India's record ninth Asia Cup title, with a second in the T20I format. While the inaugural edition in 1984 was awarded to India based on finishing atop the round-robin stage, the other eight have witnessed several impressive victories in the summit clash.The Men in Blue have dominated some from start to finish, while others have gone down to the wire, like the most recent final last night.On that note, let us rank India's five best Asia Cup final triumphs in the tournament's 41-year history.#5 Asia Cup 2016 FinalIndia and Bangladesh faced off in the grand finale of the first-ever T20 Asia Cup in 2016. The Men in Blue entered the final after four relatively convincing wins in the league stage.However, in front of a packed crowd in Mirpur, India had to overcome a slew of Bangladesh fans cheering their side. With the game reduced to a 15-over contest, the home side posted a competitive 120/5.In response, India lost Rohit Sharma in the second over with the score on only five. Yet, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan silenced the crowd with their game-changing 94-run partnership.The latter was finally dismissed for 60 with India still requiring 22 from 14 deliveries. Skipper MS Dhoni, however, ended Bangladesh's hopes with a quickfire 20 off six balls to help India win by eight wickets in the penultimate over.#4 Asia Cup 2018 FinalIndia broke Bangladeshi hearts once again in the 2018 Asia Cup, this time in the 50-over format. The Men in Blue entered the final unbeaten, while Bangladesh scratched their way into the final two with a thrilling win over Pakistan.However, like 2016, the Tigers punched above their weight in the summit clash, posting 222 on a sluggish Dubai track. In reply, India struggled from the get-go, losing wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 160/5 in the 37th over.With the contest hanging in the balance, crucial lower-order contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped them complete a last-ball win with three wickets to spare.#3 Asia Cup 1995 FinalSri Lankan cricket was on the rise and a year away from the 1996 ODI World Cup title when they faced India in the 1995 Asia Cup final. The two teams overcame a three-way tie with Pakistan in the league stage on net run-rate to meet in the summit clash.In the grand finale, the Lankans posted a formidable 230/7 in their 50 overs against an Indian side, renowned for their struggles in run-chases and tournament finals. Yet, up against an attack featuring Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan, the Indian batters displayed tremendous big-match composure to complete the run chase in the 42nd over with eight wickets to spare.While Sachin Tendulkar kick-started the flow of runs with a well-paced 41, Navjot Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin remained unbeaten on 84 and 90, respectively.#2 Asia Cup 2025 FinalThe Asia Cup 2025 final was undeniably the most thrilling for fans, given the last-over finish and the magnitude of an India-Pakistan contest. Despite the Men in Blue entering the summit clash as massive favorites, having won all six matches thus far in the tournament, Pakistan offered a surprisingly stiff challenge.Yet, Team India huffed and puffed their way out of trouble with ball and bat to make it eight consecutive wins over Pakistan across formats.#1 Asia Cup 2010 FinalIt might be sacrilegious to think any final win for India can get better than defeating Pakistan in a last-over finish. However, considering the quality of the opposition and the conditions (Sri Lanka), India's demolition of an in-form and well-oiled Sri Lankan unit in the Asia Cup 2010 final ranks the highest.Sri Lanka had won all three of their matches in the round-robin stage, including a one-sided affair against India, before the summit clash. Yet, come the big stage, the Men in Blue prevailed after posting a seemingly below-par 268/6 in 50 overs.The Indian bowlers, led by Ashish Nehra's four-wicket haul, dismantled a strong Sri Lankan batting lineup in front of a stunned Dambulla crowd. MS Dhoni's side completed a convincing 81-run victory, with the game in many ways becoming a precursor to what followed the following year in the ODI World Cup.