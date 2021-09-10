Ranking India's T20 World Cup squads from 2007-2021

The ICC T20 World Cup is the biggest international T20 tournament in the world. Almost every cricketer aims to be a part of this competition and represent his nation.

The ICC introduced the T20 World Cup in 2007. Teams from across the world gathered in South Africa to play in the competition. India surprised the fans by winning the tournament, although they did not have most of their experienced players in the squad. It was a young team led by MS Dhoni that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

Interestingly, India have never won the T20 World Cup since 2007. They reached the final in 2014, where they fell short against Sri Lanka. In 2016, they hosted the competition but got knocked out in the semifinals.

Now in 2021, the Indian squad will travel to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the T20 World Cup. The BCCI announced a 15-man Indian squad for the tournament a few days ago. In this listicle today, we will rank all the squads that have represented India at the T20 World Cups.

#7 India's ICC T20 World Cup 2010 squad

Suresh Raina scored a century for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2010

The 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup was India's most unsuccessful campaign in the tournament's history. Unfortunately, India lost the services of their experienced opener Virender Sehwag before the tournament. Even Praveen Kumar was ruled out of the competition after two matches.

India had the likes of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan in the team, but none of the players could perform consistently. Also, there were quite a few inexperienced players. The fact that Murali Vijay and Vinay Kumar made their T20I debuts during the competition highlights the inexperience in that squad. India crashed out of the tournament after finishing last in Group F of the Super 8s.

#6 India's ICC T20 World Cup 2009 squad

Virender Sehwag missed the 2009 T20 World Cup as well

India reached England to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 as the defending champions of the tournament. Virender Sehwag was named in the squad but withdrew before the tournament. Still, India had a fantastic batting lineup for the tournament.

The bowling department looked decent as well. Zaheer Khan led the pace attack comprising a 20-year-old Ishant Sharma as well as left-arm pacers Irfan Pathan and RP Singh. However, the Indian team failed to perform well as a unit. They finished last in the Super 8s.

#5 India's ICC T20 World Cup 2014 squad

India reached the 2014 T20 World Cup Final

While India did manage to qualify for the T20 World Cup Final in 2014, their squad was not the strongest they had named. The batting lineup looked strong with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni present in the squad.

The spin-bowling attack was great as well, featuring the trio of Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the pace attack seemed like the weak link. There was a lot of inexperience in the pace attack that featured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron and Stuart Binny.

Some brilliant individual performances helped India make it to the final. Unfortunately, they lost to Sri Lanka in the most important game of the tournament.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee