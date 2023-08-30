Ranking the opening combination of all Asia Cup 2023 teams

The opening match of Asia Cup 2023 is being played between Pakistan and tournament debutants Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. This year’s competition is the 16th edition of the Asia Cup and is being played in the ODI format. The previous edition in 2022 was held in the T20I format.

A total of six teams are taking part in the Asia Cup 2023. Apart from Pakistan and Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are also featuring in the continental competition. The teams have been divided into two groups, with India, Pakistan, and Nepal placed in Group A and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan in Group B.

In ODIs, the role of batters is often crucial especially since conditions in the format are mostly batter-friendly. More specifically, the openers have an extremely significant role to play since they often set the tone of the innings.

On that note, we rank the opening combination of all six teams in the Asia Cup.

#1 Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq - Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman (left) and Imam-Ul-Haq (Pic: Getty Images)

The Pakistan pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq top the list among the opening pairs in Asia Cup 2023. They might not be in the same league as Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail, but they have done a good job at the top of the order and are a somewhat unheralded pair.

Fakhar and Imam have opened together for Pakistan 57 times and have scored 2430 runs as a pair at an average of 44.18, with seven century stands and 11 fifty partnerships. They shared a mammoth opening stand of 304 back in 2018.

On an individual level, Fakhar averages 46.68 from 74 ODIs, while Imam has a healthy average of 51.50 from 62 games.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - India

Shubman Gill (left) and Rohit Sharma. Pic: BCCI

The Indian pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill feature second on the list. The duo has featured in some impressive partnerships, but they are still a fresh pair and hence it will be too early to place them in top position.

Skipper Rohit and Gill have opened together in ODIs only eight innings, but have notched up 683 runs at a pair at an average of 85.37, with two century stands and four fifty partnerships.

Their highest stand so far has been 212 which came against New Zealand in January this year, a match in which both openers scored hundreds.

#3 Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne - Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne (left) and Pathum Nissanka

Like Rohit-Gill, the Sri Lankan pair of Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne is also a fresh one when it comes to opening together. But just like the India duo, they have made a hugely impressive start to their alliance at the top in ODIs.

Nissanka and Karunaratne have opened together in 10 innings in ODIs and have scored 742 runs as a pair at an average of 82.44, with three hundred stands and three fifty partnerships.

Their best stand of 190 came against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare. Nissanka scored 104, while Karunaratne contributed 83.

#4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran (left) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Pic: Getty)

The Afghanistan pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran is at No. 4 on the list. The duo complement each other really well and hence it is no surprise that they are the most successful opening pair for Afghanistan in ODIs.

Gurbaz is someone who loves to go after the bowling, while Zadran prefers playing the anchor role. As a pair, they have opened in 15 ODI innings and have notched up 760 runs at an average of 50.66, with two hundred stands and two fifty partnerships.

The duo added 256 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in July this year and 227 against Pakistan in Hambantota earlier this month.

#5 Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh - Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh are the most successful opening pair for Nepal in ODIs. In 33 innings, they have scored 942 runs at an average of 28.54, with three hundred stands and four fifty partnerships.

Their best opening stand of 171 was registered against Zimbabwe in June this year during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque

With no Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das also ruled out due to injury recently, Bangladesh will be forced to go for a fresh opening pair in the Asia Cup.

They could open with Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Anamul Haque, who has come in as a replacement for Das, could be another option.