 Ranking the spin attacks of all Asia Cup 2023 teams

The 2023 Asia Cup is underway and much like previous editions, the trademark subcontinent conditions cry out aloud for the spinners to exploit. The hybrid model will witness both Pakistan and Sri Lanka host matches, and spin is bound to be prevalent in both nations, a bit more in the latter.

Teams have accordingly shaped their bowling attack and have emphasized spinners during selection. The selectors have to take several factors into account such as current form, ability, and versatility into question.

Two specialist spinners and a spin bowling all-rounder are likely to be the combination for the majority of the teams for the tournament. However, some surprises may also be witnessed as the tournament progresses, if the pitches do get drier.

On that note, let us rank the spin attacks of all Asia Cup 2023 teams:

#6 Nepal

Nepal made their Asia Cup debut in the inaugural clash of the 2023 edition against Pakistan. The team will play two high-profile matches, with the next one being against India on September 4 in the group stage. Their progress and ability to match up to the big sides will be closely followed by several in the cricketing world.

Sandeep Lamichhane ranks head and shoulders above the rest of the bowling attack, having played in high-profile franchise tournaments across the globe. However, there is a massive drop in quality when it comes to the support staff in the spin department.

Variety is not what Nepal lack since they have a left-arm spinner in Lalit Rajbanshi as well, but it is inexperience and quality where they fall short. That being said, it is also their biggest strength when compared to other departments within the team, but just not enough when it comes to comparison with the other teams in the Asia Cup.

#5 Pakistan

Despite a strong spearhead in Shadab Khan, it is the supporting cast where Pakistan come across as a bit inferior when compared to other teams in the Asia Cup.

The trio of Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, and Salman Ali Agha will have to step up big time despite their inexperience to help Pakistan take control of the middle overs from one end, while Shadab operates from the other.

Pakistan will be hoping that the heightened prowess of their pace bowling unit compensates for what they lack in spin bowling.

#4 Sri Lanka

The defending champions had the potential to put out the best spin attack in the 2023 Asia Cup, but an injury to their spearhead, Wanindu Hasaranga, has severely affected their potency.

The mystery spinner had played a big hand in Sri Lanka's success at the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. He was also in fine form during the recently held Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The refurbished Sri Lanka spin bowling unit comprises of Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dusanth Hemantha, and Dunith Wellalage. While it comes across as a well-rounded attack, the lack of experience is a huge problem. However, the fact that they are primarily playing in familiar conditions helps their case a bit.

#3 Bangladesh

The only major drawback in Bangladesh's spin attack would be the lack of a leg spinner, which dilutes their versatility. It could prove to be their downfall and mark their exit in the group stage of the competition for the second edition in succession.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan have proven to be match-winners with the ball on numerous occasions. They also have Nasum Ahmed among their ranks, who could make an impression with his sharp left-arm spin, if needed.

#2 India

The form of Kuldeep Yadav and his chemistry with Ravindra Jadeja makes India's spin bowling unit a bit more reliable when compared to other teams. Axar Patel also proves to be a great addition to the mix, but his presence in the playing XI is doubtful.

The spin attack arguably could have been the best in the tournament if leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the squad as well. Despite his shaky form, his record in Sri Lanka and ability, in general, would have made him a valuable addition to the Asia Cup squad.

#1 Afghanistan

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman make quite the pair, all things considered. Both can restrict runs and pick up wickets, with Mujeeb even bowling with the new ball as well.

Add the emerging Noor Ahmed to the mix and the experience of Mohammad Nabi, and you concoct the strongest spin bowling unit in the Asia Cup 2023.

They recently showed what they are capable of on Sri Lankan soil while spinning a web over the Pakistan batters in the three-match bilateral ODI series during the build-up to the 2023 Asia Cup.