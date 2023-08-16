Ranking the strongest teams of CPL 2023

The 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to commence with the defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the St.Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National cricket stadium in St.Lucia on Wednesday, August 16.

The six teams play each other twice during the league stage, culminating on September 17, with the top-four teams advancing to the playoffs. The summit clash will be played in Guyana on September 24.

In addition to the usual thrills and spills from the battle between the best T20 stars around the globe, this year's edition also has the institution of a unique red-card rule.

To overcome the increasingly slow over rates, the fielding side will be asked to play with a fielder less should they be behind time entering the final over. They will also have five and six fielders inside the circle if behind at the start of the 18th and 19th over. Likewise, the batting side can be hit with a five-run penalty for any time-wastage.

Expand Tweet

As is the case with every season, there have been player movements and overseas signings that strengthened some of the sides while also weakening others.

With that in mind, let us see how the six teams competing in CPL 2023 stack up and rank them accordingly.

#6 St.Kitts & Nevis Patriots

St.Kitts will look to Ambati Radyudu for a turnaround this season.

While all six teams possess several strengths and weaknesses, St.Kitts & Nevis Patriots are arguably the weakest side on paper heading into the 2023 edition. Having finished fifth last season with three wins and five losses, the side have won the CPL title only once in the decade-long tournament.

Despite being bolstered by Indian middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu, fresh off winning the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the squad lacks depth in their batting.

Expand Tweet

The loss of Dwayne Bravo due to an off-season transfer to the Tribago Knight Riders and the possible absence of Dewald Brevis in the second half of the season further weakens the side.

Added to their frailties is the lack of quality spin bowling options, particularly wrist spinners, that could bite them on slow and low West Indian pitches.

#5 St. Lucia Kings

St.Lucia will hope for the Zimbabwean duo to deliver the goods.

Historically the weakest side in the CPL, St.Lucia Kings had a resurgence in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, finishing runner-up on each occasion. However, the side regressed last year, winning only four of their 10 games and losing in the Eliminator.

Despite the highly experienced Faf du Plessis at the helm and the valuable signings of Zimbabwean all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, the side have several holes. While their spin bowling shores are taken care of by the troika of Raza, Williams, and Roston Chase, they lack experience in the pace-bowling department.

Heavily dependent on the talented Alzarri Joseph, the side lack class or depth in their fast-bowling ranks. Also missing is a renowned mystery spinner, which has become the key to success in T20s around the globe.

Nevertheless, with Faf and Johnson Charles opening, the side have two of the top four leading run-scorers from a year ago. However, the duo are coming off indifferent performances in their latest outing.

With Chase, Raza, and Williams to follow the experienced opening pair, St.Lucia will rely heavily on their batting to win games.

#4 Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Warriors will look to break their trophy jinx in CPL 2023.

So near yet so far - This has been the story of the Guyana Warriors in CPL history. Undoubtedly the most consistent side over the years, the Warriors have perpetually fallen short just before the finishing line.

Despite never missing the playoffs, they have finished runner-up in five of the 10 seasons. Last year, Guyana finished second on the points table and still lost both their playoff matches to not qualify for the final.

They've retained the core of their side, dominated by spinners Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, and Kevin Sinclair, and bowling all-rounders Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, and Odean Smith. The excellent form of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer should hold the batting in good stead, in addition to Afghanistan sensation Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top.

Being placed in the lower half of the rankings has to do with the intangibles and the inability to produce the goods come the big game. Also, while an abundance of all-rounders is an asset in T20s, a lack of specialists, especially in the pace bowling department, is a glaring weakness in the Guyana squad.

#3 Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica will look to become only the second team to defend their title in CPL history.

Jamaica Tallawahs made a comeback for the ages last season by clinching the title despite a mediocre league stage display. Finishing fourth on the points table, the side rattled off three consecutive victories during the playoffs to clinch their third CPL title and the first since 2016.

While they have kept most of their title-winning core intact, the loss of skipper Rovman Powell to the Barbados Royals could have a telling effect on them this season. Although Powell was the fifth leading run-scorer last season, his main impact was his astute captaincy and sound leadership amidst several turmoils during their campaign.

However, the side still boast of last season's batting heroes Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks, with the former coming off a series-winning knock against India recently. In Imad Wasim, Fabien Allen, and Chris Green, the Tallawahs also boast a reliable spin bowling trio that can wield the willow in the lower order.

The loss of Powell notwithstanding, the side should be among the favorites to finish in the top half of the table this season. However, history has not been kind to defending champions, with only the Trinbago Knight Riders repeating as champions in 2017 and 2018.

#2 Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals came painfully close to pulling off the perfect season in 2022.

Far and away the best team a year ago, the Barbados Royals fell agonizingly short at the final hurdle to the Jamaica Tallawahs in the summit clash. The side finished on top of the points table with a stunning eight wins in 10 games and brushed aside the Guyana Warriors in Qualifier 1.

However, they had collectively their worst outing in the grand finale to fall short of a third CPL title. While they will miss out on having the services of the South African duo Quinton de Kock and David Miller, the addition of Laurie Evans and the massive arrival of Rovman Powell from the Jamaica Tallawahs hugely bolsters the side.

With a top three of Kyle Mayers, Rakheem Cornwall, and Alick Athanaze, followed by Rovman Powell, wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira, and all-rounders Jason Holder and Roelof Van Der Merwe, the batting is among the strongest in the competition.

The bowling boasts tremendous variety, with Holder and Obed Mccoy shoring the pace department, while Van Der Merwe and Maheesh Theekshana will add potency to the spin bowling. Although the Sri Lankan is expected to miss the bulk of the tournament, he will be ably replaced by Qais Ahmad during his absence.

#1 Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders will be gunning to reverse their fortunes from last season.

The most successful franchise in CPL history with four titles, Trinbago Knight Riders had a shockingly dismal season last year, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite boasting some of the best T20 cricketers, the side failed to gel as a cohesive unit and won only three of their 10 games.

The return of talismanic all-rounder Dwayne Bravo further strengthens the side already consisting of the most accomplished T20 cricketers. Added to the celebrated quartet of Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell is arguably the most in-from T20 batter Nicholas Pooran.

Add to this the likes of Martin Guptill and Rilee Russouw, this is a batting lineup that could give some of the best international lineups a run for their money.

Not to mention the spin bowling trio of Narine, Akeal Hosein, and Noor Ahmed, the side is an embarrassment of riches on paper. Further enhancing their strength is the addition of IPL hero Matheesha Pathirana who will take up the death bowling duties.

It will be a travesty of epic proportions if the Knight Riders do not finish in the top two this season and possibly go on to win their fifth CPL title.