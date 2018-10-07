Ranking the top 10 batsmen in the world in Test cricket

England's Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are two of the best batsmen in the world

Throughout the history of cricket, it has been the batsmen who have been most revered by supporters, whichever format it is. Particularly in recent times, with the influx of T20 cricket, it has been the batsman who have taken the glory, rarely the bowlers.

If you look back over the history of Test cricket, it has always been the batsmen who have been idolised by fans. Sachin Tendulkar took on God-like status in India during his career, while supporters flocked to see Brian Lara when he was playing for the West Indies.

We are in an era of change for cricket though, particularly when it comes to batting. White ball cricket has changed the way the game is played, and in Test cricket, not for the better. It is now very rare that we see technically sound players come into Test cricket, and there are far too many of them who take unnecessary risks, and are prepared to work hard for their runs.

There are still some players capable of playing old-fashioned Test match innings, and it is often these who have had the greatest success. Taking that into mind, here are the top ten batsmen in Test cricket at this moment in time.

#10 Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

Taylor has been part of the New Zealand side for over ten years

Taylor may be better known for his exploits in the shorter forms of cricket over the last few years, but he is a very accomplished Test match batsman too.

This is probably the most successful era in New Zealand cricket history, and they have brought through some brilliant players, and Taylor is one of those. He made his Test debut back in 2007 and has been a crucial part of this side ever since.

His numbers in the longest format are excellent. In his 85 Tests, he has scored 6,281 runs, at an impressive average of over 47. He has scored 17 Test hundreds, the second most by any New Zealand batsman, with only Kane Williamson scoring more.

His best innings came at Perth in 2015, when he scored a brilliant 290 off just 374 balls. He is 34 now though, so his best days may have passed, but he will still hope to be at the top of the game for at least another two or three years.

