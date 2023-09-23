In order to achieve greater heights in the game, especially for a batter, a player needs to make a bright start to their career. Making an impressive beginning in the international arena gives a player the much-needed confidence to boom as a cricketer.

Many individuals have enjoyed wonderful starts to their careers. One such example is, of course, Shubman Gill, who delivered a brilliant knock of 74 runs (off 63 balls) during India's win against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday (September 22).

Gill has been a phenomenal batter for India, especially since 2022. He has racked up grand numbers at the top of the order for the Men in Blue and has even become one of the major strengths for India ahead of the ODI World Cup next month.

After playing just 34 ODIs so far, Gill has managed to pile up 1,813 runs for India. His batting average of 64.75 is also among the best batters during their first 34 ODI innings.

On that note, let's rank the top five men's cricketers according to their batting averages after 34 ODI innings.

#5 Ramnaresh Sarwan (WI) - 57.74

Ramnaresh Sarwan was an underrated batter for the West Indies [Getty Images]

An underrated batter for the West Indies, Ramnaresh Sarwan made his ODI debut at the age of 20. He took his time to settle into the international arena. Given that Sarwan scored his first ODI fifty in his 16th innings, it is incredible for him to feature on this list.

It was during the seven-match ODI series between India and the West Indies in 2002 that Sarwan brought his 'A' game to the fore. In that particular series, the right-hander smashed 436 runs at an immaculate average of 109.00.

Sarwan followed up his dream series against India with a century against Bangladesh and three consecutive unbeaten innings at the 2003 ODI World Cup. This took his batting average to 57.74 after 34 innings.

#4 Hashim Amla (SA) - 61.13

Hashim Amla is of Indian origin [Getty Images]

One of the most delightful batters to watch, Hashim Amla holds the record for scoring the most runs after the first 34 ODI innings. He piled up 1,834 runs at an average of 61.13 in those innings. Incredibly, Amla also racked up as many as nine fifties and six hundreds in his first 34 ODI innings.

Just like Sarwan, Amla also didn't have a rosy start to 50-over cricket, as his scores read 9*, 16, 46, 34, 3*, and 7 after his first six innings. He made his maiden fifty against Kenya in his seventh innings before notching up a wonderful 140 against Bangladesh two innings later.

Before enduring a blip in his form in 2009, the Indian-origin batter took his game to another level. From his innings No. 18 to 34, he racked up 11 scores of 50+. After batting across 178 innings for South Africa, Amla announced his retirement in 2019. He scored a total of 8,113 runs at an average of 49.45 in his ODI career.

#3 Shubman Gill (IND) - 64.75

Shubman Gill raising his bat after a fifty vs AUS [Getty Images]

Dubbed the 'Prince of Indian Cricket', Shubman Gill is third on the list, boasting a marvelous average of 64.75 after batting in 34 ODIs for India.

The 24-year-old batting sensation has not only dominated in the 50-over format but has been a mainstay at the top of the order across all three formats for India. He has scored over 3,000 runs in just 63 international games for India.

Gill made his ODI debut in 2019 but the young lad really got going in the format in 2022. After scoring three fifties in four innings, Gill finally struck his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe in August last year.

After a few more decent innings to cap off 2022, Gill made a startling start to 2023. In his first six innings this year, the Punjab-born opener slammed a fifty and three centuries, including a masterful double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Gill is still going strong and has made 1,126 ODI runs at an average of 70.38 across 19 innings this year. No other batter has even reached the 1000-run mark in the format so far. Truthfully, the current World No. 2 ODI batter is doing an outstanding job.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) - 69.75

Rassie van der Dussen is currently among the best middle-order batters. [Getty Images]

Another South African to feature on the list is Rassie van der Dussen. Despite making his ODI debut at the age of 30, he is among one of the best middle-order batters across the globe currently.

Van der Dussen made a wonderful start to his ODI career, scoring 93 against Pakistan before following it up with a match-winning 80* in the very next game.

While he is not known for his big-hitting abilities, the 34-year-old is more of a grafter, who plays both spin and pace equally well. His brilliant contribution meant that South Africa won't take a plunge if they lose their two talismans in AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

During his 16th ODI innings, which was against Pakistan in Centurion, van der Dussen made his maiden ODI century in 2021. The year of 2022 saw him muster two more centuries, including a knock of 129* against India in Paarl.

Continuing his vital form, van der Dussen made 1,674 runs at a dazzling average of 69.75 in his first 34 innings for South Africa.

#1 Michael Hussey (AUS) - 81.75

Michael Hussey while batting against India [Getty Images]

Veteran Australian batter Michael Hussey holds the record for the best batting average after 34 ODI innings. The left-hander averaged a mammoth 81.75 after 34 ODI innings, in which he scored 1,308 runs, that too at a wonderful strike rate of 99.02.

One of the major reasons behind his impressive average was the fact that Hussey remained unbeaten in 17 of his first 34 ODI innings. Making his ODI debut against India in Perth in 2004, the middle-order batter remained not out in his first five ODI innings. He hammered nine half-centuries and a ton against the West Indies in his first 34 innings.

Hussey, who was a late bloomer to international cricket, went on to represent Australia 185 times and scored a total of 5,442 runs at an average of 48.16.