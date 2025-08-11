Ranking the world's 10 best Test bowlers post ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada 

The cricketing world is thriving with pacers at the moment, especially in Test cricket. Although former players like Kevin Pietersen find the current crop of bowlers far less impactful than the previous generation, it is entirely a subjective matter. Given how much the playing conditions and approach have changed over the course of the century, it is unfair on the current generation to be labelled inferior compared to their predecessors.

How much ever the game may change, fast bowlers will eternally remain a vital cog in the playing XI. Their ability to make an impact with the new ball, scuff up the old ball for the spinners to come into play, and get reverse swing themselves, are just a few of the plethora of reasons why they are indispensable and a non-negotiable aspect.

On that note, let us rank the world's 10 best Test bowlers post ENG vs IND 2025 series.

Honorable Mentions: Asitha Fernando, Marco Jansen, Scott Boland.

#10 Will O'Rourke

The New Zealand pacer is viewed as a vital cog in New Zealand's seam bowling transition, now that the iconic trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner are not in the scheme of things. The right-arm bowler made an instant impact in his maiden series against South Africa, and has been a force to be reckoned with since.

He possesses all the attributes required to be a successful seamer in red-ball cricket, and was a surprise package in New Zealand's subcontinent endeavors last year. He was the Blackcaps' second-leading wicket-taker in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and has shown potential to be a certified all-format bowler in the future as well.

#9 Jayden Seales

Seales is one of the few positives for the West Indies in a testing phase in red-ball cricket. The right-arm pacer has been one of the best performers for his side ever since his return to the side in 2024 after a two-year absence. He was a revelation during the tour of England in 2024, picking up 13 wickets in three Tests, the most for the visitors, at an average of 27.23.

The pacer has shown remarkable consistency since then, bagging a career best six-wicket haul against South Africa, while also running riot against Bangladesh. He was also the joint second-highest wicket-taker for West Indies in their 0-3 whitewash against Australia at home recently, following which he rose to the 11th spot in the rankings.

#8 Gus Atkinson

The right-arm pacer showed how much England missed his services during the majority of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar series after he claimed eight wickets on his return from injury. Atkinson's involvement in red-ball cricket was a massive priority for England following James Anderson and Stuart Broad's retirements.

He made a massive impact straightaway, with a ten-wicket haul on debut at Lord's, and ended the 2024 home series against the West Indies as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets to his name. Atkinson continued his domination for the rest of the home season, and maintained his consistency in away conditions like Pakistan and New Zealand as well.

The England pacer is now the 11th-ranked bowler in the world, and is touted to play a crucial role in the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes as well.

#7 Matt Henry

The spearhead of the New Zealand bowling attack after playing the second-fiddle act for years, Matt Henry, has settled into the role seamlessly. With the right blend of experience and expertise, he finished the previous WTC cycle as the eighth-leading wicket-taker among seamers.

The right-arm bowler recently ran rampant against Zimbabwe, clinching 16 wickets in the 2-0 series win, which helped him claim the fourth spot in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. He played a massive role in New Zealand's iconic 3-0 clean sweep against India in spin-friendly subcontinent conditions, and before that, he had a landmark series against Australia at home as well.

#6 Mohammed Siraj

The man of the moment, Mohammed Siraj's workload has been the talk of the town, but all of it means nothing without the skill. The right-arm pacer has had a meteoric rise in red-ball cricket, and now finds himself as the spearhead of the Indian bowling unit in a time of transition.

Having worked on his skills as well in his journey with the Indian team, Siraj has been a massive threat to the opposition. Bagging over 20 wickets in Australia and England in consecutive series has helped him earn a career-best 15th spot in the rankings, which is only going to soar from here on.

#5 Mitchell Starc

The veteran left-arm seamer bagged wickets for sheer fun during the recently concluded three-match series against the Men in Maroon in the Caribbean. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series for Australia, bagging 15 wickets in total, which included a glorious 6-9 to bowl out the West Indies for a paltry 27.

Starc, recently completing 100 Test appearances, showcased that he is far from over, and is still safely one of the premier fast bowlers in the world. With arguably no drop in his pace, intensity, or ability, he remains in the top bracket of pacers in the modern era.

#4 Josh Hazlewood

Despite being plagued by nagging injuries in recent times, Josh Hazlewood has managed to hold his spot in the top five of the ICC Test Rankings, and manages to walk back into the bowling unit, whenever fit. The right-arm pacer's invaluable ability to hone it on length, and extract bounce has troubled many an opposition, especially on home soil.

He had a quiet Border-Gavaskar series and WTC Final, but that hardly disqualifies him as a legitimate threat. Hazlewood is arguably among the biggest threats for England as they look to secure the Ashes later this year.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

The spearhead of the South African bowling unit showed why he is among the best pacers in the modern era. With a historic nine-wicket haul at Lord's to help South Africa secure the mace, Rabada etched his name among the greats as well.

His genuine raw pace and relentless intensity, coupled with an ironclad skill set make him the perfect combination of a red-ball seamer. He is now the second-ranked bowler on the globe after his WTC Final heroics. South Africa will need him to be at his best again if they desire to defend their title.

#2 Pat Cummins

The Australian captain was involved in a face-to-face battle against Rabada in the WTC Final, and it was a battle for the ages. It was evident from the outset that these are two of the best pacers in the world operating punch-for-punch, with almost nothing to separate them.

After Rabada clinched a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Cummins responded with six of his own to provide a perfect counterpunch. The pacer was also at his best against India in the victorious BGT series, and ended as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Rightly ranked the No.1 bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah is in a league of his own. Although recent chatter regarding his workload might not be entirely justified, that does not take away anything that he has done, and will end up doing in the future.

The Indian pacer has managed to unlock an entirely different version of himself in recent years, operating at the peak of his abilities to wreak havoc irrespective of the conditions. He averaged just 15.06 while picking up 77 wickets in 15 matches in the previous WTC cycle.

