Rassie van der Dussen to Virat Kohli: 5 active batters with a 50+ batting average in ODI cricket

ODI cricket is one of the most challenging forms of the sport. The 50-over format demands batters to have patience as well as the ability to bat aggressively. In the initial 10 overs, batters tend to take advantage of the fielding restrictions and score quick runs.

Then in the next 30 overs, the batters focus on strike rotation and keeping the wickets in hand before launching an all-out assault in the last 10 overs. Not all T20 and Test specialists have achieved success in the 50-over format. It needs a blend of both Test and T20 style of batting.

Very few players have managed to score runs consistently in ODI cricket. On that note, let's take a look at five active batters who have maintained an excellent average of more than 50 in this format.

#5 Joe Root, England - 50.16

Joe Root is a former England cricket team skipper (Image: Getty)

Former England captain Joe Root is a member of the famous Fab 4 group. He has extraordinary numbers in Tests and ODI cricket. Speaking of his ODI record, Root has scored 6,120 runs in 145 innings at an average of 50.16.

Root has registered 16 hundreds and 35 fifties, with his highest score being 133*. While he is one of the top ODI batters, he had a forgettable outing in the recently concluded series against India, managing just 11 runs in three innings.

#4 Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan - 54.78

Imam-ul-Haq has been a match-winner for Pakistan in ODI cricket (Image: Getty)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has proven himself to be a match-winner for the Men in Green in ODI matches. Imam has scored 2,520 runs in just 52 innings at a magnificent batting average of 54.78.

His highest score in ODIs is 151, while he has nine hundreds and 14 fifties to his name. Imam is the World No. 2 ODI batter right now.

#3 Virat Kohli, India - 57.68

Virat Kohli has the best ODI batting average among all Indian batters (Image: Getty)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has struggled for runs in recent matches, but he still has the best ODI batting average among Indian batters. Kohli has scored 12,344 runs in 253 innings at an average of 57.68.

He has 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries to his name in the 50-over format. If he regains his lost touch soon, Virat could end his career with around 50 centuries in ODI cricket.

#2 Babar Azam, Pakistan - 59.22

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the No. 1 batter on the ICC ODI Rankings right now. Babar has aggregated 4,442 runs in 87 innings at an average of close to 60.

He has an enviable century conversion rate, having recorded 17 hundreds and 19 fifties in ODI matches. Many fans reckon that he is one of the best Pakistani ODI batters of all time.

#1 Best batting average in ODI cricket: Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa - 74.95

Rassie van der Dussen owns the No. 1 spot on the list of ODI batters with the best batting average. Van der Dussen has scored 1,499 runs in 30 innings at an average of 74.95. Not a single other player has an average of 70 in ODI cricket.

With his century in the ongoing ODI against England, his batting average has crossed 75. Rassie has scored three centuries and 11 fifties in his short career so far.

