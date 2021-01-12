Rating Indian cricket team stars on Day 2 of 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Multiple Indian cricket team stars made their presence felt on the second day of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Suresh Raina returned to the field on the first day of the competition and scored a half-century. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scalped three wickets.

On the second day, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, and Yuzvendra Chahal were in action. Here's a detailed look at how the Indian cricket team stars fared for their respective teams in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Indian cricket team stars' Day 2 performances varied

Indian cricket team star Deepak Chahar took three wickets for Rajasthan

Jaydev Unadkat - 6/10

Jaydev Unadkat, who has represented the Indian cricket team in all formats, captained Saurashtra in their match against Services. Unadkat returned with figures of 1/31 in his four overs. He even scored two runs off one ball as his team won the game by three wickets.

Deepak Chahar - 9/10

Deepak Chahar did an excellent job for the Indian cricket team in the recently concluded series against Australia. He continued his fine form for the Rajasthan cricket team, returning with 3/10 in his 3.3 overs. Chahar even scored ten runs off ten deliveries.

Rahul Chahar - 9/10

Deepak Chahar's brother Rahul backed him up to perfection with a three-wicket haul. Rahul Chahar bowled four overs and conceded 27 runs to the Vidarbha batsmen. The Chahar brothers guided the Rajasthan cricket team to a three-wicket win in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Ambati Rayudu - 3/10

Ambati Rayudu captained Andhra against Haryana in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rayudu batted at number five and aggregated only 13 runs off 11 deliveries before losing his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal. Andhra managed only 107/6 in their 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma - 3/10

Mohit Sharma led Haryana in the game against Andhra. Although his team registered a victory, Mohit could not take a single wicket in his four-over spell. Andhra batsmen took 32 runs off his four overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 8/10

Yuzvendra Chahal came in as a concussion substitute for the Indian cricket team in the first T20I against Australia and bowled a match-winning spell. Chahal bowled four overs versus Andhra, returning with 2/21. He bowled 14 dot balls in his spell.

Jayant Yadav - 8/10

Jayant Yadav supported Yuzvendra Chahal to perfection, scalping two wickets in his four-over spell. Yadav gave away only 13 runs in his four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan - 6/10

Shikhar Dhawan represented the Indian cricket team in the limited-overs games against Australia. Dhawan captained Delhi today and scored 23 runs from 23 balls versus Mumbai. His inning provided Delhi a decent start.

Dhawal Kulkarni - 3/10

Dhawal Kulkarni could not trouble the Delhi batsmen in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game. Kulkarni ended the match with figures of 0/32 in his four overs.

Shivam Dube - 8/10

Although Shivam Dube could not impress much with his bowling performance, he made up for it with a fighting half-century in the second innings. The Indian cricket team all-rounder smacked three fours and five sixes in his 42-ball 63.

Ishant Sharma could not turn up for the Indian cricket team in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy because of an injury

Ishant Sharma - 8/10

Ishant Sharma played his first professional cricket match after IPL 2020. The Delhi pacer bowled a fine spell of 2/16 and helped the Delhi cricket team record a 76-run victory versus Mumbai.

Pawan Negi - 2/10

While Delhi registered a convincing victory against Mumbai, Pawan Negi had a forgettable outing. Negi did not get a chance to bat, while in the two overs he bowled, the Mumbai batsmen took 26 runs off it.

(Note - The ratings for the players playing in the night matches will be updated soon.)