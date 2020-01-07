×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin: a legend in the making

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

R Ashwin is the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets
R Ashwin is the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets


It has been 8 years since Ravichandran Ashwin wore the white flannels for his country. India were taking on the West Indies in the first Test of the series in Delhi in November 2011, and the spinner from Tamil Nadu was making his debut for India. Ashwin immediately made his presence felt, taking 6/47 in the second innings as he spun a web around the ‘Men in Maroon’. The off-spinner also walked away with the man-of-the-match award in his maiden appearance for his country.

Today, Ashwin stands as one of the most distinguished bowlers ever produced by India in Tests. In the 76 Tests that he has played for India, Ashwin has taken a stunning 362 wickets, including a whopping 27 5-wicket hauls. In fact, Ashwin holds the record for being the fastest to 300 Test wickets, taking just 54 matches to reach the milestone. The 31-year old is also the 4th highest wicket taker for India, behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Ashwin has proven to be a match winner for India in Tests, especially in home conditions. In fact, India’s current premium off-spinner claims that he does not depend upon pitches to assist him.




“I don’t complain about pitches, nor do I depend on them. A lot of times we play on green tops in county cricket. You adapt. I have been criticised too. Some say I try too many things. For me, if it gives me an extra opportunity to get a wicket, I will go for it”,

Ashwin has been India
Ashwin has been India's trump card in home conditions in the 2010s


Ashwin’s record in home conditions proves that he is indeed the side’s trump card. In the 43 matches that he has played at home, Ashwin has picked up a colossal 254 wickets, at an outstandingly measly average of just 22.80. Also, 21 out of his total (27) 5-wicket hauls have come in home conditions.

After Ashwin became the fastest to 350 Test wickets, legendary leg spinner Anil Kumble was full of praise for him.




“He’s the fastest to 350 Test wickets, it’s something amazing. You know, I think Ashwin, not just as a bowler, but as an all-rounder, is an asset to the team. He’s a class act.”

And such a praise coming from India’s greatest spinner indeed tells how much of value Ashwin adds to the side. He is only 33 years old and still has a lot of battles left in him. And, if he can continue in the same vein, he can rightfully take his place amongst the greatest bowlers ever produced by India in Test cricket.

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin is indeed on his way to everlasting greatness in the longest format of the game.

Note: All statistics as of January 7, 2020

Also read: 5 best moments from Ravichandran Ashwin's international career

India vs Bangladesh 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st T20I | Sun, 03 Nov
IND 148/6 (20.0 ov)
BAN 154/3 (19.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
IND VS BAN live score
2nd T20I | Thu, 07 Nov
BAN 153/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 154/2 (15.4 ov)
India won by 8 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 10 Nov
IND 174/5 (20.0 ov)
BAN 144/10 (19.2 ov)
India won by 30 runs
IND VS BAN live score
1st Test | Thu, 14 Nov
BAN 150/10 & 213/10
IND 493/6
India won by an innings and 130 runs
BAN VS IND live score
2nd Test | Fri, 22 Nov
BAN 106/10 & 195/10
IND 347/9
India won by an innings and 46 runs
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us