Ravichandran Ashwin news: BCCI wants Ishant and Ashwin rested for Ranji matches

Ishant Sharma finished as the highest Indian wicket-taker in the tour of England

What's the story?

The Test series Down Under is a unique one - success guarantees illimitable approbation and failure results in endless scrutiny. While the batsmen applying themselves is vital for succeeding in Australia, the bowlers flourishing is of paramount importance.

In the light of the same, the BCCI has asked the respective Ranji Trophy teams of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to be rested for the upcoming matches. A BCCI source told The Times of India, "Ishant and Ashwin are experienced bowlers and they need to be preserved. Shami wanted some game time but Ishant is looked at someone who has to do a lot of bowling in Australia."

The background

The second round of Ranji Trophy matches has just concluded and Ishant Sharma bowled 28.3 overs in the game and bagged 2 wickets in each innings. However, Ashwin was rested for Tamil Nadu's game in the second round but scalped 4 wickets for 85 runs in their first-round match. The duo are expected to spearhead India's bowlers in the upcoming tour of Australia.

The details

The first Test between against the Australians is set to commence on 6th of December. Although Australia has had torrid times recently, the onus will be on India to win the sessions and eventually win the game.

Ishant Sharma enjoyed a marvellous time against England and became the highest wicket-taker for Team India in the series with 18 wickets to his name. Ashwin, on the other hand, was the highest wicket-taker amongst front-line spinners in the series.

Hence, the BCCI wants Ishant to be fresh and raring to go at the Australian batsmen while the same cannot be said about Ashwin as he might get a game depending on how many spinners India will play owing to the prevalent conditions. The board has also allowed Mohammed Shami to play the games but with an overs cap of 15 per innings.

What's next?

The tour of Australia commences on 21st of December but the Test fixtures begin on 6th of December. The duo of Ishant and Ashwin will get considerable rest and Ishant, in particular, can be expected to continue the form and discipline he showed in England.