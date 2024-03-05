Ravichandran Ashwin's 5 best batting vigils in Tests 

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to play his 100th Test, becoming only the 14th Indian player to reach the elusive milestone. He has been a genuine match-winner for the country, and arguably one of the best red-ball players of all time.

Ashwin made his Test debut in the home series against the West Indies in Delhi and immediately made a mark with nine wickets. The spinner has been India's trump card in home conditions, and although he will be celebrated for his exceptional bowling ability, he has also chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat over the years.

He has showcased on several occasions that he is no muck with the bat, and made an early impression with a ton in his third Test match appearance itself. Ashwin has held a firm grip over the No.8 position in the red-ball format for well over a decade now, proving his worth with both bat and ball, to give India the perfect balance.

Ashwin's skill on home turf, coupled with other factors, have played a huge role in India's staggering record on the subcontinent. Having recently picked up his 500th wicket in the format, he will be hopeful of making his 100th Test memorable as well, although the conditions are as alien as it gets for an off-spinner.

Even if he might not have a major say with the ball, he can still make a valuable contribution with the bat and help India wrap up the series in a dominant fashion. On that note, let us take a look at Ravichandran Ashwin's five best batting vigils in Tests.

#1 39* off 128 balls (3rd Test vs Australia, 2021; Sydney Cricket Ground)

Even if Ashwin scales great heights with the bat in the twilight years of his career, his heroics in the third Test against Australia will be placed above the rest. Considering how India were placed in the match as well as the series, Ashwin's final day exploits will live long in the memory of everyone involved.

He scored an unbeaten 39 off 128 deliveries, and while it was not glamorous of knocks by any means, its value cannot be measured by conventional means.

Team India had defied logic by surviving in the final innings after being handed a 407-run target by the hosts. The Men in Blue were in dire need of someone to see through the day after Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara had played their part.

With a hobbling Hanuma Vihari at the other end, Ashwin survived the onslaught by the famed Australian bowling attack, and survived the final session of the game to help India coast towards a well-deserved draw.

#2 42* off 62 balls (2nd Test vs Bangladesh, 2022; Sher-e-Bangla Stadium)

Ashwin stepped up for the side when they needed him in the most, in this case - a tense fourth innings run chase in turning conditions. India needed to capitalize on the WTC points on offer during the tour of Bangladesh in 2022, and while they comfortably won the first Test, they were made to work hard in the second affair.

Chasing 145 for victory, India were reeling at 74/7, when Ashwin joined Shreyas Iyer at the crease. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 62 deliveries while Iyer played his part as well to guide the Men in Blue to a three-wicket win.

#3 113 off 253 balls (1st Test vs West Indies; 2016, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Four of Ashwin's five Test hundreds have come against the West Indies. He scored a brilliant 113 in the series opener during India's tour of the Caribbean in 2016, which set the foundation for a thumping victory.

Coming into bat at No.6, Ashwin shared a partnership with Kohli, who notched a double ton, before batting with the lower order. His efforts pushed India's first-innings total to 566/8, and to make his outing even more memorable, he even took seven wickets in the second innings to seal the deal for India.

#4 118 off 297 deliveries (3rd Test vs West Indies; 2016, Darren Sammy Stadium, St.Lucia)

As mentioned earlier, his second ton in the tour of the West Indies was a valuable innings. Facing almost 50 overs singlehandedly after coming in at a precarious score of 87/4, Ashwin played a patient innings, compiling only six fours in his innings.

Wriddhiman Saha also played an excellent hand at the other end, reaching the three-figure mark himself, as the pair rescued India out of trouble. India posted 353 runs in the first innings, and they eventually won the contest by 237 runs.

#5 37 off 71 balls (2nd Test vs Australia, 2023 ; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

One of Ashwin's most underrated efforts with the bat came in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series on home soil in 2023. Tottering at 139/7 in the first innings with Australia having put up 263 at the first time of asking, Ashwin joined forces with Axar Patel as the visitors got to know the full extent of India's depth.

While the spotlight remained on Axar Patel for his well-compiled 74 off 115 deliveries, Ashwin played his part to perfection at the other end, frustrating the Australian bowlers with his 37 runs off 71 deliveries.

The duo put on 114 runs for the eighth wicket, resulting in India finishing only one run behind Australia's tally. The Men in Yellow crumbled in the second innings, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's 7-42, paving the way for a series-securing seven-wicket win.

Will R Ashwin have a major say in the proceedings during the fifth Test against England? Let us know what you think.

