Ravichandran Ashwin vs Nathan Lyon - Who has a better record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will begin tomorrow morning. For the first time since 2017, India will host Australia for a Test series. Like the previous two Border-Gavaskar Trophy series hosted by India, fans should expect spin-friendly wickets for the upcoming matches as well.

The spinners should rule the roost in the series, and both India and Australia have one seasoned off-spinner in their respective squads.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be India's frontline spinner in this series. The last time Australia played a Test series in India, the off-spinner gave sleepless nights to the Aussie batters with his fantastic bowling performances.

Similarly, Australia's Nathan Lyon has given a tough time to Indian batters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches. Lyon united forces with Steve O'Keefe during the 2017 series against India to trouble the home side.

All eyes will be on the battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Before the series begins, here's a comparison of the two spinners' records in the series, and a look at who has the better numbers.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Nathan Lyon - Who has the better bowling average in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon have not played the same number of matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin has played 18 matches, whereas Lyon has played 22 games. Hence, it would not be fair to compare their wickets or five-wicket hauls to determine who has the better numbers.

Their bowling average can give a clear idea as to who has achieved more success against the opposition batters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Ashwin has scalped 89 wickets in 18 matches against Australia at a bowling average of 31.48, meaning he takes one wicket for every 31 runs he concedes.

Lyon, on the other hand, has picked up 94 wickets in 22 matches against India. His bowling average has been 34.76. Ashwin's bowling average is slightly better than that of Lyon in the Border-Gavaskar series matches.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Nathan Lyon - Who has the better bowling strike rate in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Another statistic that may help comparing Ravichandran Ashwin with Nathan Lyon in a fair manner is the bowling strike rate. In cricket, bowling strike rate means the average number of balls a bowler bowls to take one wicket.

Ashwin's bowling strike rate in the Border-Gavaskar series matches has been 69.26. Lyon's strike rate is better than that of Ashwin as he takes a wicket in every 66.37 balls against the Indian team.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Nathan Lyon - Who has the better economy rate in Border-Gavaskar series?

Dot balls help a team in building pressure on the opponents irrespective of the format of the game. If the bowlers keep a check on the run-flow, their chances of taking wickets increase.

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled 1,027.2 overs against Australia, giving away 2,802 runs at an economy rate of 2.73. Nathan Lyon, on the other hand, has bowled 1,039.5 overs against India, conceding 3,267 runs at an economy rate of 3.14.

Ashwin's bowling average and economy rate are better than that of Lyon, while the Aussie spinner's bowling strike rate is superior. Since Ashwin leads Lyon in two out of the three aspects, one can conclude that the Indian off-spinner has a better record in the Border-Gavaskar series matches.

