Ravichandran Ashwin wins International Cricketer of the Year award

This will be a huge boost for the spinner ahead of the Champions Trophy

by Umaima Saeed News 24 May 2017, 20:14 IST

Ashwin has taken 99 wickets in the past 1 year

What’s the story?

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Wednesday, received the prestigious International Cricketer of the Year award at the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) International awards 2017. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar and Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises presented the award to the spin spearhead at a function held at the Cricket Club of India.

Speaking at the occasion, Ashwin praised Tamil Nadu offie Washington Sundar for his impressive show in the IPL while representing the Rising Pune Supergiant.

"Washington did really well in the Vijay Hazare trophy. I had heard from a couple of people that he is doing well. He has got good idea of how to bowl in T20s and to ball with the new ball is a massive challenge.

In case you did not know...

Ravi Ashwin was the man behind India’s successful long home season, during which India won 10 of their 13 Tests played against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. The Tamil Nadu spinner has accounted for 99 wickets in the past 1 year.

The heart of the matter

While Ashwin won the International Cricketer of the Year Award, young batter Shubham Gill won the Young player of the year award. Gill had performed brilliantly during the India-England U-19 ODI series, played in Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwin engaged in a friendly conversation with the media where he, along with Suresh Raina, spilled the beans on India’s dressing rooms secrets. Ashwin recalled that his first autograph which he had taken was from Sunil Gavaskar at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

Ashwin also revealed that he is not too fond of the selfie, and finds it very annoying when people click pictures of nearly everything under the sun.

What’s next?

Ashwin’s next big assignment will be the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, to be played in England and Wales from June 1. He remains crucial to India's title defence but hasn't bowled a single delivery in a competitive match since the Dharamsala Test between India and Australia in March. He remained out of IPL 10 citing sports hernia as the reason.

Author’s Take

That Ashwin has taken 99 wickets in the past 12 months justifies the coveted award that he won. This is a big boost for Ashwin coming only a week before the Champions Trophy. After having missed the entire IPL, the award should provide him the much-needed momentum to return to international cricket.

