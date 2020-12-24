Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia having cleared his fitness test on Thursday, December 24.

Ravindra Jadeja was seen in the nets, practicing his left-arm spin. He later also batted and did not look in any visible discomfort. The 32-year-old has been a constant in the nets over the last few days, looking to regain full fitness.

Taking to its official Twitter account, BCCI confirmed that the experienced all-rounder is very much in the scheme of things for the Boxing Day Test. BCCI tweeted:

“See, who is back in the nets. @imjadeja is here and has started preparing for the Boxing Day Test. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND.”

Ravindra Jadeja is set to occupy the No. 7 slot in the batting, and will aid off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the slow bowling department.

Ravindra Jadeja among plethora of changes for Boxing Day Test

As with any disaster, India too are going in with multiple changes following the Adelaide meltdown, some of them forced. Apart from strengthening the team’s batting and bowling, Ravindra Jadeja will also be expected to boost the Indian fielding, which was catastrophic at Adelaide, to say the least.

For the uninitiated, Ravindra Jadeja had injured his hamstring during the first T20I in Canberra back on December 4. Just a few minutes before hobbling off, the left-handed batsman was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Mitchell Starc. When India bowled, Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute, which created quite a stir among the Aussies.

Among the other changes for the Boxing Day Test, young and energetic wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is also set to don the gloves at the MCG. He will take over from Wriddhiman Saha, who had a poor game at Adelaide, both behind and in front of the stumps. Pant is expected to occupy the crucial No. 6 position.

At the top of the order, Shubman Gill is set to make his much-awaited Test debut, replacing the struggling Prithvi Shaw. Further, KL Rahul could come in for Hanuma Vihari.

In the bowling department, either Mohammad Siraj or Navdeep Saini could make their Test debut in place of the injured Mohammed Shami.

India have their task cut out heading into the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. Without skipper Virat Kohli and Shami, India will be a weakened outfit. Aussies though have clearly stated they have no sympathies for India. So the visitors should not expect any Christmas goodies from Tim Paine and co.