Ravindra Jadeja grabs seven to trigger Australian collapse as India clinch Delhi Test by six wickets 

Team India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed career-best Test figures of 7/42 as the hosts beat Australia by six wickets on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Delhi on Sunday, February 19.

Australia resumed their second innings on 61/1, but only added a further 52 runs for the loss of nine wickets. They were bundled out for 113 in 31.1 overs, leaving India with a target of 115 to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. The hosts got home in 26.4 overs.

The Aussies would have been confident going into Day 3, having fought hard on their previous day. However, Travis Head, who was unbeaten on 39, fell in the first over for 43. Ravichandran Ashwin got one to grip from around off stump and had Head caught behind. Ashwin also trapped Steve Smith lbw for 9 as the Australian batter missed his sweep.

Jadeja got into the action by cleaning up Marnus Labuschagne (35) with a skidder as the batter was caught on the back foot. Matt Renshaw (2) also fell leg before to Ashwin as he missed his sweep. Jadeja claimed two wickets in the next over as Australia unraveled in shocking fashion. A tentative Peter Handscomb (0) nicked one to slip, while Pat Cummins (0) was bowled as he attempted a pre-meditated sweep.

Alex Carey (7) decided to trust the reverse sweep again, only to be cleaned up by Jadeja. Nathan Lyon (8) then dragged the left-arm spinner back onto the stumps. Jadeja had his seventh when Matthew Kuhnemann (0) guided the ball back onto his stumps, also attempting a reverse sweep.

India lose four in chase of 115

While India’s bowlers were brilliant in the morning session, the batters did not complete the task in comprehensive fashion. KL Rahul’s horror run continued as he was dismissed for 1 in unlucky fashion. He flicked a delivery from Lyon, but the ball rebounded off Handscomb's pad at short leg and keeper Carey ended up taking a simple catch.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma looked in a hurry to finish things off, but was dismissed for 31 off 20. He was run-out following a mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit guided Matthew Kuhnemann on the on-side and set off for a second. However, he stopped midway, but Pujara kept going. Eventually, Rohit sacrificed his wicket.

Virat Kohli (20) had a good chance of taking India home to victory on his home ground. However, he charged down the track to Todd Murphy and was stumped for the first time in his Test career. Before his dismissal, though, the former India captain completed 25,000 international runs.

Shreyas Iyer also fell to Lyon for 12, before Pujara (31*), playing in his 100th Test, took India home in the company of Srikar Bharat (23*)

