Ravindra Jadeja’s absence gives England a better chance of winning Test series: Nayan Doshi

Former Saurashtra left-arm spinner Nayan Doshi feels that Ravindra Jadeja’s absence from the Indian team for the home Tests against England has increased the visitors’ chances of doing well.

Ravindra Jadeja had dislocated his left thumb during the third Test in Sydney and underwent surgery in Australia. He has been ruled out of the entire England series.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Nayan, son of former India cricketer Dilip Doshi, stated that Ravindra Jadeja’s absence as a left-arm spinner is already being felt by India. He explained:

“Ravindra Jadeja’s absence is huge. On turning tracks, there is not a better bowler in world cricket than him. If it spins, he is going to win you the game. He spins it, he drives it into the pitch at that pace, bowls on the stumps. Some spin, some don’t. And, he is very very accurate."

Terming Ravindra Jadeja as the X-factor among the two sides, Nayan (42), the oldest cricketer to register for the IPL 2021 auction, added:

“I think that’s why (because of Ravindra Jadeja’s absence) England have a better chance. And, they are showing that now by competing in the series, because Ravindra is not playing. If he was, things would have been heavily in India’s favour on these wickets.”

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s stupendous home record

More than an all-rounder, it is as a bowler that India are likely to miss Ravindra Jadeja. He has an incredible record at home with the ball.

In 51 Tests overall, the left-arm spinner has claimed 220 wickets at an average of 24.32 with nine five-wicket hauls. Ravindra Jadeja has played 33 of these matches at home in which he has claimed 157 wickets at an average of 21.06. He has also claimed seven five-fors.

Against England in India, Ravindra Jadeja has featured in six Tests, and has 29 wickets to his name at an average of 27.20. The last time India faced England in Chennai, in 2016, the all-rounder was India’s star performer with the ball.

It's all over. Ball goes for 0 to Jadeja, who finishes with 7-48, & England are 207 all out. We lose by an innings & 75 runs #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/uH0ItPems6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

He ran through the England batting line-up with sensational figures of 7 for 48 as India won the Test by an innings and 75 runs.