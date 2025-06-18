Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - comparing their stats after 80 Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

The performances of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes will be extremely crucial for India and England respectively in the five-match Test series, which begins at Headingley in Leeds on June 20. Both cricketers are highly experienced and, being seasoned all-rounders, have the ability to win Test matches for their side with both bat and ball.

Jadeja's performance in the five-match series will be all the more crucial considering that India have arrived in England with a relatively young side. Veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the red-ball format last month. Before that, Jadeja's spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin also quit international cricket midway through the tour of Australia.

As for Stokes, he will be also be captaining the England team. The all-rounder has had his fair share of injury woes over the years, which has affected his bowling in particular. While Stokes has played 111 Test matches, Jadeja has featured in 80. On that note, we compare the stats of the two versatile players after 80 Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - Who has more runs and a better average after 80 Tests?

After 80 Tests, Jadeja has 3,370 runs to his name at an average of 34.74. Of his 3,000-plus Test runs, 1,031 runs have come against England from 20 games at an average of 33.25. He has also scored 705 runs in 20 Tests against Australia at an average of 28.20 and 422 runs in 11 Tests against New Zealand, averaging 28.13.

After 80 Tests, Stokes had notched up 5,116 runs at an average of 35.77. Of his 5,000-plus runs, 1,157 came against Australia in 19 matches at an average of 34.02. The England Test captain also scored 1,028 runs in 12 Tests against South Africa, averaging 46.72 and 1,157 runs in 15 Tests against South Africa, averaging 47.79. Against India, he scored 748 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 26.71.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - Who has more hundreds after 80 Tests?

Having played 80 Tests, Jadeja has notched up four hundreds and 22 half-centuries. His best of 175* came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022. The Indian batter also scored 112 against England in Rajkot in 2024, 104 against England in Birmingham in 2022 and 100* against West Indies in Rajkot in 2018.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 3,370 34.74 175* 4 22 Ben Stokes 5,116 35.77 258 11 27

(Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes batting stats after 80 Tests)

After 80 Tests, Stokes had 11 hundreds to his name. His career-best of 258 came against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2016. Of his 11 Test tons, three each came against Australia, South Africa and West Indies. Stokes also notched up one hundred each against India and New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - Who has claimed more wickets after 80 Tests?

Having played 80 Test matches, Jadeja has 323 wickets to his name at an average of 24.14. Of his 300-plus scalps, 93 have come against Australia from 20 Tests at an average of 20.80. The Indian left-arm spinner has also picked up 70 wickets in 20 matches against England at an average of 32.57. Further, he has claimed 42 scalps against South Africa from nine Tests, averaging 19.09.

After 80 Tests, Stokes had claimed 175 wickets at an average of 32.21. Of his scalps, 38 came against Australia from 19 matches at an average of 39.68. Stokes also claimed 38 wickets against West Indies from 15 Tests at an average of 26.81 and 34 scalps against India from 15 matches at an average of 33.82.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes - Who has more five-fers after 80 Tests?

Having played 80 Tests, Jadeja has claimed 15 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. His innings best of 7-42 was registered against Australia in Delhi in 2023. Of his 15 five-fers, five have come against the Aussies, three each against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against England and Sri Lanka.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 323 24.14 7-42 15 3 Ben Stokes 175 32.21 6-22 4 0

(Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes bowling stats after 80 Tests)

After 80 Test matches, Stokes had four five-fers to his name. His innings best of 6-22 was registered against West Indies at Lord's in September 2017. He also claimed 6-36 against Australia in Nottingham (2015), 6-99 against the Aussies in Sydney (2014) and 5-73 against India in Mohali (2016).

