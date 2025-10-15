Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - comparing their stats after 62 Tests

Veteran Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Series as the hosts beat West Indies 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series. He scored an unbeaten 104 in in Ahmedabad in the first innings of the first Test - the only time he batted in the series. With his left-arm spin, the 36-year-old claimed eight wickets at an average of 27.13.

Jadeja bowled only three overs in the first innings of the first Test in Ahmedabad. With the bat, he contributed 104* off 176 balls as India thumped West Indies by an innings and 140 runs. In the second Test in Delhi, he was not needed to bat. With the ball, he picked up 3-46 from 19 overs in the first innings and toiled away for figures of 1-102 from 33 overs in the second innings.

Jadeja is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in Test cricket. In this feature, we compare his Test stats with that of former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns. Since the latter played 62 Test matches during his career, we compare his stats with Jadeja at the same stage.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - Who has scored more runs at a better average after 62 Tests?

After 62 Test matches, Jadeja had scored 2,619 runs at an average of 36.88. Of his Test runs at that stage, 799 runs came in 16 matches against England at an average of 31.96. He had also scored 483 runs in 14 Tests against Australia (average 32.20), 329 runs in eight Tests against South Africa (average 32.90) and 317 runs in eight Tests against New Zealand (average 35.22).

In 62 Tests, Cairns scored 3,320 runs at an average of 33.53. Of his total Test runs, 863 runs came in 14 matches against Australia at an average of 34.52. He also scored 693 runs in 14 Tests against England (average 28.87), 377 runs in eight Tests against India (average 34.27), 249 runs in five Tests against Pakistan (average 24.90) and 296 runs in three Tests against South Africa (average 74).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - Who has more hundreds after 62 Tests?

After 62 Tests, Jadeja had three hundreds and eight half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 175*, which came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. The left-handed batter had also scored 104 against England in Birmingham in July 2022 and 100* against West Indies in Rajkot in October 2018.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 2,619 36.88 175* 3 18 Chris Cairns 3,320 33.53 158 5 22

(Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - batting stats comparison after 62 Tests)

Cairns notched up five hundreds in the 62 Test matches that he played. His best of 158 came against South Africa in Auckland in March 2004. Of his other four hundreds, two came against Zimbabwe and one each against India and Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - Who has more wickets at a better average after 62 Tests?

After 62 Tests, Jadeja had 259 wickets to his name at an average of 23.82. Of his 250-plus scalps at that stage, 80 came in 14 matches against Australia at an average of 17.23. He has also picked up 51 wickets in 16 matches against England at an average of 35.37 and 42 scalps in eight Tests against South Africa at an average of 19.09.

In 62 Test matches, Cairns picked up 218 wickets at an average of 29.40. Of his Test scalps, 47 came in 14 matches against England at an average of 30.29. The former right-arm pacer also claimed 39 wickets in 14 Tests against Australia at an average of 41.94, 19 wickets in eight Tests against India (average 36.73) and 19 wickets in six Tests against Sri Lanka (average 25.84).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 62 Tests?

After 62 Tests, Jadeja had 12 five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls to his name. His best innings figures of 7-42 were registered against Australia in Delhi in February 2023. Of his 12 five-fers, five came against Australia, three against South Africa, two against Sri Lanka and one each against England and New Zealand.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 259 23.82 7-42 15 2 Chris Cairns 218 29.40 7-27 13 1

(Ravindra Jadeja vs Chris Cairns - bowling stats comparison after 62 Tests)

In 62 Tests, Cairns claimed 13 five-fers and one picked up one ten-wicket match haul. His best innings figures of 7-27 were registered against West Indies in Hamilton in December 1999. Of his 13 Test five-fers, four came against England, two each against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe and one each against Australia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

