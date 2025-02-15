Ravindra Jadeja vs Daniel Vettori - comparing their bowling stats in the Champions Trophy

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and India’s Ravindra Jadeja are renowned as two of the finest all-rounders, both excelling as left-arm spinners. Vettori retired as New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket, having claimed 297 wickets in 291 matches, including two five-wicket hauls. Additionally, he scored 2,253 runs, with four fifties to his name.

On the other hand, Jadeja has taken 226 wickets in 199 ODIs, also including two five-wicket hauls. The left-hander has scored 2,779 runs, with 13 fifties.

Both players boast remarkable statistics and have made significant impacts with their left-arm spin bowling. In this article, we will compare their bowling records in the history of the Champions Trophy.

Comparing the bowling stats of Ravindra Jadeja and Daniel Vettori in the Champions Trophy

#1 Overall bowling stats

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has taken 16 wickets in 10 Champions Trophy matches, boasting an average of 25.18 and a strike rate of 31.12. His economy rate stands at 4.85, and he has also recorded one five-wicket haul during his career in the tournament.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Five-wicket hauls Ravindra Jadeja 10 16 25.18 31.12 4.85 1 Daniel Vettori 17 18 29 47.55 3.65 0

On the other hand, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori claimed 18 wickets in 17 Champions Trophy matches, with an average of 29, a strike rate of 47.55, and an economy rate of 3.65.

#2 Bowling stats of the duo across editions

Ravindra Jadeja has featured in two editions of the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2017). In his debut edition, he was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, helping India clinch the title by defeating England in the final.

In the 2013 edition, Jadeja took 12 wickets in five matches at an outstanding average of 12.83, with a strike rate of 20.50 and an economy rate of 3.75, which included one five-wicket haul.

Player Edition Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Ravindra Jadeja 2013 5 12 12.83 20.50 3.75 2017 5 4 62.25 63 5.92

However, in the 2017 edition, the 36-year-old's performance was less impressive, as he managed only four wickets in five games, with an average of 62.25, a strike rate of 63, and an economy rate of 5.92.

Daniel Vettori, on the other hand, featured in six editions of the Champions Trophy (1998, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013). In the 1998 edition, he played two matches but went wicketless.

In the 2000 edition, Vettori claimed three wickets in two games, averaging 11.66 with a strike rate of 27 and an economy rate of 2.59. In the 2004 edition, he took three wickets in two matches, with an average of 22, a strike rate of 40, and an economy rate of 3.30.

Player Edition Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Daniel Vettori 1998 2 0 - - 3.09 2000 2 3 11.66 27 2.59 2004 2 3 22 40 3.30 2006 4 3 51 74 4.13 2009 4 7 17.71 26.71 3.97 2013 3 2 33 63 3.14

During the 2006 edition, Vettori picked up three wickets in four games, but his average increased to 51, with a strike rate of 74 and an economy rate of 4.13.

His most successful campaign came in the 2009 edition, where he took seven wickets in four games at an average of 17.71, a strike rate of 26.71, and an economy rate of 3.97.

In his final Champions Trophy appearance in 2013, the former New Zealand captain bagged two wickets in three matches, with an average of 33, a strike rate of 63, and an economy rate of 3.14.

#3 Stats in a winning cause

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has played 10 Champions Trophy matches for India, with the team securing victory in eight of them. During these games, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 17.75, a strike rate of 25.88, and an economy rate of 4.12. His best performance came in the 2013 edition, where he recorded figures of 5/36 against the West Indies.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate Economy Best figures Ravindra Jadeja 8 16 17.75 25.88 4.12 5/36 Daniel Vettori 9 14 16.05 28.09 3.43 3/14

Meanwhile, Daniel Vettori played 17 Champions Trophy matches for New Zealand, with the team winning nine of them. In those games, he took 14 wickets at an average of 16.5, a strike rate of 28.9, and an economy rate of 3.43. His best performance came in the 2004 edition, where he recorded figures of 3/14 against the USA.

