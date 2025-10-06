Ravindra Jadeja vs Ian Botham - comparing their stats after 86 Tests

Seasoned Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his terrific performance in the recently concluded Test match against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He scored a hundred and took four wickets as the hosts thumped a hapless West Indies side by an innings and 140 runs inside three days.

Ad

Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies were bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Jadeja went wicketless, bowling only three overs. India replied with 448-5 declared and Jadeja was one of the three centurions in the innings, scoring 104*. In West Indies' second innings, he registered figures of 4-54 from 13 overs.

The all-rounder with turn 37 in December this year, but remains one of India's prime match-winners in red-ball cricket. The Saurashtra cricketer has featured in 86 Tests so far. In the wake of his brilliance in Ahmedabad, we compare his stats with that of the legendary Ian Botham after the latter had also played 86 Tests.

Ad

Trending

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ian Botham - Who has more wickets and a better average after 86 Tests?

Having played 86 Tests, Jadeja has claimed 334 wickets at an average of 25.07. Of his Test scalps, 93 have come in 20 matches against Australia at an average of 20.80. The left-arm spinner has also claimed 77 wickets in 25 Tests against England at an average of 36.19, 42 scalps in nine Tests against South Africa (average 19.09) and 41 wickets in 11 Tests against New Zealand (average 27.48).

Ad

Of Jadeja's 334 Test scalps, 242 have come at home from 50 matches at an average of 20.65. In 34 away Tests, he has claimed 87 wickets at an average of 36.97. Further, in two neutral Tests, he has picked up five scalps. Jadeja has been part of 50 games that India have won in which he has claimed 225 wickets at an excellent average of 20.15.

After 86 Tests, Botham had picked up 360 wickets at an average of 27.09. Of his scalps after 86 Tests, 139 came in 30 matches against Ashes rivals Australia at an average of 26.24. The England pacer had also claimed 61 wickets in 14 Tests against New Zealand (average 23.34), 59 scalps in 14 Tests against India (average 26.40) and 58 wickets in 19 Tests against West Indies (average 35.84).

Ad

Of Botham's 360 wickets after 86 Tests, 212 came at home from 47 matches at an average of 25.39. He had also picked up 148 wickets in 39 away Tests, averaging 29.54. Botham won 30 of the first 86 Tests he represented England in. In winning causes, he claimed 163 scalps at an average of 20.17.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ian Botham - Who has more five-fers after 86 Tests?

Jadeja has picked up 15 five-fers and three ten-wicket match hauls in 86 Tests. His best innings figures of 7-42 were registered against Australia in Delhi in February 2023. Of his 15 five-fers, five have come against Australia, three each against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against England and Sri Lanka.

Ad

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 334 25.07 7-42 15 3 Ian Botham 360 27.09 8-34 26 4

Ad

(Jadeja vs Botham - bowling stats comparison after 86 Tests)

After 86 Tests, Botham had 26 five-fers and four 10-wicket match hauls to his credit. His best innings figures of 8-34 were registered against Pakistan at Lord's in June 1978. Of his 26 five-fers at that stage, eight came against Australia and six each against India and New Zealand. He had also claimed three five-fers against West Indies, two against Pakistan and one against Sri Lanka.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ian Botham - Who has more runs after 86 Tests?

Having played 86 Tests, Jadeja has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73. Of his Test runs, 1,547 have come in 25 matches against England at an average of 41.81. He has also scored 705 runs in 20 Tests against Australia, averaging 28.20. Jadeja averages 39.38 in 50 home Tests, 39.64 in 34 away Tests and 19.75 in two Tests at neutral venues.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 3,990 38.73 175* 6 27 Ian Botham 4,774 35.89 208 14 21

Ad

(Jadeja vs Botham - batting stats comparison after 86 Tests)

After 86 Tests, Botham had scored 4,774 runs at an average of 35.89. Of his Test runs at that stage, 1,560 had come in 30 matches against Australia at an average of 32.50. He had also scored 1,201 runs in 14 Tests against India (average 70.64) and 830 runs in 14 Tests against New Zealand (average 43.68). Botham averaged 37.28 in 47 home Tests and 34.34 in 39 away Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ian Botham - Who has more hundreds after 86 Tests?

In 86 Tests, Jadeja has notched up six hundreds and 27 half-centuries. His best of 175* came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Of his other five centuries, three have come against England and two against West Indies.

After 86 Tests, Botham had 14 tons and 21 fifties to his name. His best of 208 came against India at The Oval in July 1982. Of his 14 Test tons, five came against India, four against Australia, three against New Zealand and two against Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news