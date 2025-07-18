Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - comparing the stats of the two star all-rounders after 83 Tests

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in terrific form with the willow in the ongoing Test series in England. In six innings, he has scored 327 runs at an average of 109, with the aid of four half-centuries. The left-hander is currently the fifth-leading run-getter in the series, after Indian captain Shubman Gill (607), keeper-batter Rishabh Pant (425), Jamie Smith (415) and KL Rahul (375).Jadeja began his campaign in England with scores of 11 &amp; 25* at Headingley in Leeds. Since then, he has crossed the half-century mark in each of his four visits to the crease. In the record 336-run triumph in Birmingham, he registered scores of 89 &amp; 69*. At Lord's, even as India went down by 22 runs, Jadeja came up with valiant knocks of 72 &amp; 61*.During the Lord's Test, the 36-year-old joined Indian legend Kapil Dev and two other all-rounders (Shaun Pollock and Shakib Al Hasan) on the list of players with 7,000 international runs and 600 wickets. Jadeja has so far featured in 83 Tests. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Kapil at the same stage.Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - Who has scored more runs after 83 Tests?In 83 Tests, Jadeja has scored 3,697 runs at an average of 36.97. Of his runs, 1,358 have come in 23 matches against England at an average of 39.94. The southpaw has also scored 705 runs in 20 Tests against Australia, averaging 28.20. Further, the 36-year-old has 422 runs in 11 Tests against New Zealand at an average of 28.13 and 329 runs in nine Tests against South Africa, averaging 29.90.After 83 Tests, Kapil had scored 3,486 runs at an average of 31.98. Of his Test runs at that stage, 1,034 came in 21 matches against England at an average of 38.29. He also scored 713 runs in 20 Tests against Pakistan at an average of 25.46 and 522 runs in 15 matches against Australia, averaging 30.70. Kapil also played seven Tests against Sri Lanka, scoring 423 runs at an average of 42.30.Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - Who has picked up more wickets after 83 Tests?After 83 Test matches, Jadeja has 326 wickets to his name at an average of 24.93. Of his 326 scalps, 93 have come against Australia from 20 Tests at an average of 20.80. He has also picked up 73 wickets in 23 matches against England at an average of 35.76 and 42 scalps in nine Tests against South Africa at an impressive average of 19.09.After 83 Tests, Kapil had claimed exactly 300 wickets at an average of 29.05. Of his scalps, 76 wickets had come against Pakistan from 20 matches at an average of 28.60. He also claimed 71 scalps against England from 21 matches at an average of 36.56. Further, the former India captain picked up 63 wickets in 17 Tests against West Indies and 54 wickets in 15 Tests against Australia.Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - Who has more hundreds after 83 Tests?Jadeja has four tons and 26 fifties to his name after 83 Test matches. His best of 175* was registered against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. The left-handed batter also scored 112 against England in Rajkot (February 2024), 104 against England (July 2022) and 100* against West Indies in Rajkot (October 2018).PlayerRunsAverageHS100s50sRavindra Jadeja3,69736.97175*426Kapil Dev3,48631.98163518(Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - Batting stats after 83 Tests)After 83 Tests, Kapil had five tons and 18 fifties. His highest score of 163 was registered against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in December 1986. Kapil also scored 126* against West Indies in Delhi in January 1979 and 100* against the same opposition in Port of Spain in March 1983. Further, Kapil hit 119 against Australia in Chennai (September 1986) and 116 against England in Kanpur (January 1982).Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - Who has more five-fers after 83 Tests?After 83 Tests, Jadeja has 15 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls to his credit. Of his 15 five-wicket hauls, five have come against Australia, three each against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against England and Sri Lanka. Of his 10-wicket hauls, one each has come against Australia, England and New Zealand.PlayerWicketsAverageBBI5w10wRavindra Jadeja32624.937-42153Kapil Dev30029.059-83192(Ravindra Jadeja vs Kapil Dev - Bowling stats after 83 Tests)After 83 Tests, Kapil had 19 five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls to his credit. Of his 19 five-fers, as many as seven were registered against Pakistan, while five came against Australia, four against England, two against West Indies and one against Sri Lanka. Of his 10-wicket match hauls, one came against Pakistan and one against West Indies.