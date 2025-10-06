Ravindra Jadeja vs Richard Hadlee - comparing their stats in Test cricket

Experienced Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with an excellent performance in the Test match against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance as India thumped West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in less than three days.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visitors were bundled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Jadeja did not pick up a wicket in the three overs he bowled. When India batted, they put up 448-5 on the board before declaring. Jadeja and two other batters struck hundreds. In West Indies' second innings, the seasoned cricketer starred with the ball, claiming 4-54 in 13 overs.

Jadeja won his 11th Player of the Match award in Test cricket for his all-round effort in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old has so far featured in 86 Test matches. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of legendary Kiwi all-rounder Richard Hadlee, who ended his career with 86 Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Richard Hadlee - Who has more wickets in Test matches?

Having played 86 Test matches, Jadeja has picked up 334 wickets at an average of 25.07. Of his wickets, 93 have come in 20 games against Australia, averaging 20.80. The Saurashtra star has also picked up 77 scalps in 25 Tests against England (average 36.19), 42 wickets in nine Tests against South Africa (average 19.09) and 41 wickets in 11 matches against New Zealand (average 27.48).

Of Jadeja's 334 Test victims, 242 have been claimed at home in 50 matches at an average of 20.65. In 34 away games, he has picked up 87 wickets, averaging 36.97. Also, in two neutral Tests, he has five wickets. The all-rounder has been part of 50 Tests that India have won. In winning causes, the versatile cricketer has 225 wickets at an impressive average of 20.15.

In 86 Test matches, Hadlee claimed 431 wickets at an average of 22.29. Of his 430-plus Test scalps, 130 came in 23 matches against Australia at an average of 20.56. The pacer also claimed 97 wickets in 21 Tests against England (average 24.73), 65 wickets in 14 Tests against India (average 22.96), and 51 wickets in 10 matches against West Indies (average 22.03).

Of Hadlee's 431 Test scalps, 201 came in 43 home games at an average of 22.96. His away stats were even better. In 43 matches away from home, the Kiwi legend claimed 230 wickets at an average of 21.72. The legendary all-rounder was part of 22 matches that New Zealand won. In winning causes, he claimed 173 wickets at a stupendous average of 13.06.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Richard Hadlee - Who has more five-fers in Test matches?

Team India all-rounder Jadeja has 15 five-fers and three ten-wicket match hauls in Test cricket. His best innings figures are 7-42, which came against Australia in Delhi in February 2023. Of his 15 five-wicket hauls, five have been registered against Australia, three apiece against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against England and Sri Lanka.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 334 25.07 7-42 15 3 Richard Hadlee 431 22.29 9-52 36 9

(Jadeja vs Hadlee - bowling stats comparison after 86 Tests)

In 86 Tests, Hadlee claimed as many as 36 five-fers and nine 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 9-52 were registered against Australia in Brisbane in November 1985. Of his 36 five-fers, 14 came against the Aussies and eight against England. Hadlee also claimed four five-fers each against India, Pakistan and West Indies and two against Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Richard Hadlee - Who has more runs in Test matches?

In 86 Test matches so far, Jadeja has notched up 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73. The left-hander has scored 1,547 runs in 25 Tests against England at an average of 41.81. Further, he has totaled 705 runs in 20 matches against Australia at an average of 28.20. The veteran batter averages 39.38 in 50 home Tests, 39.64 in 34 away matches and 19.75 in two games at neutral venues.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 3,990 38.73 175* 6 27 Richard Hadlee 3,124 27.16 151* 2 15

(Jadeja vs Hadlee - batting stats comparison after 86 Tests)

Hadlee scored 3,124 runs in his Test career at an average of 27.16. Of his Test runs, 798 came in 21 matches against England, averaging 26.60 and 783 in 23 Tests against Australia at an average of 23.72. He also scored 559 runs in 12 Tests against Pakistan (average 37.26). Hadlee had an average of 29.43 in 43 home Tests and 25.35 in 43 away Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Richard Hadlee - Who has more hundreds in Test matches?

In 86 Tests thus far, Jadeja has hit six centuries and 27 half-centuries. His best innings score of 175* was registered against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Of his other five tons, three have come against England and two against West Indies.

Hadlee struck two hundreds and 15 half-centuries in his 86-match Test career. His best of 151* came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in April 1987. The Kiwi great also scored 103 against West Indies in Christchurch in February 1980.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

