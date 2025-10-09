Ravindra Jadeja vs Washington Sundar - comparing their stats after 14 Tests

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match as India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old starred with both bat and ball as the hosts thumped West Indies inside three days.

Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies were bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. Jadeja bowled only three overs in the first innings and went wicketless. In response, India posted 448-5 declared. Jadeja was one of three batters to score hundreds. He hit 104* off 176 balls, a knock that featured six fours and five sixes.

When West Indies batted a second time, Jadeja starred with the ball. In 13 overs, he registered figures of 4-54 as the visitors were bowled out for 146 in just 45.1 overs. Fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar chipped in with one wicket each in both innings. Sundar has played 14 Tests so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Jadeja after the latter had also played 14 Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Washington Sundar - Who has scored more runs and a better average after 14 Tests?

After 14 Tests, Jadeja had 410 runs to his name at an average of 21.57. Of his 400-plus runs at that stage, 189 runs came in five matches against England at an average of 21. He had also scored 85 runs in four Tests against Australia, averaging 21.25 and 82 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, averaging 41.

In 14 Tests, Sundar has scored 761 runs at an average of 44.76 (eight not outs). Of his 760-plus runs, 465 runs have come in seven matches against England at an average of 58.12. He has also scored 198 runs in four Tests against Australia, averaging 28.28 and 89 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, averaging 44.50.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Washington Sundar - Who has more 50-plus scores after 14 Tests?

After 14 Tests, Jadeja had only one 50-plus score to his credit. He did not have a great start to his red-ball career with the bat before he turned around his fortunes in exceptional manner. The southpaw's best after 14 Tests was 68, which came off just 57 balls against England at Lord's in July 2014.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 410 21.57 68 0 1 Washington Sundar 761 44.76 101* 1 5

(Jadeja vs Sundar - batting stats comparison after 14 Tests)

Having played 14 Tests, Sundar has six 50-plus scores to his name - one hundred and five half-centuries. His best of 101* came against England in Manchester in July this year. Of his five half-centuries, three have come against England, while two have been registered against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Washington Sundar - Who has more wickets and a better average after 14 Tests?

After 14 Tests, Jadeja had claimed 57 wickets at an average of 26.19. Of his 57 scalps, 24 came in four matches against Australia at an average of 17.45. The left-arm spinner also picked up 18 wickets in three matches against South Africa (average 15.55) and 12 scalps in five Tests against England (average 44.75).

In 14 Tests, Sundar has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 27.58. The off-spinner has claimed 16 wickets in two Tests against New Zealand at an average of 14.12. He has also picked up nine wickets in seven Tests against England (average 44.44) and seven wickets in four Tests against Australia (average 40.71).

Ravindra Jadeja vs Washington Sundar - Who has more five-wicket hauls after 14 Tests?

After 14 Tests, Jadeja had picked up three five-wicket hauls. His best innings figures at that stage were 6-138, which came against South Africa in Durban in December 2013. Of his three five-fers after 14 Tests, two came against the Proteas and one against Australia.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 57 26.19 6-138 3 0 Washington Sundar 34 27.58 7-59 1 1

(Jadeja vs Sundar - bowling stats comparison after 14 Tests)

In 14 Tests, Sundar has one five-wicket haul to his credit. The off-spinner registered figures of 7-59 against New Zealand in Pune in October 2024. Sundar followed it up with 4-56 in the second innings of the same Test. He also claimed 4-81 against the Kiwis in Mumbai and 4-22 against England at Lord's in July 2025.

