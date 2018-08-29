Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rawalpindi Express returns, Kohli against 100-ball cricket and more - Cricket News Today, 29th August 2018

1.01K   //    29 Aug 2018, 20:25 IST

Shoaib Akhtar Virat Kohli
Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli

England have unveiled their playing eleven for the crucial fourth Test against India at the Ageas Bowl. The hosts have made a couple of interesting changes to the lineup which suffered a 203-run thrashing in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Enigmatic Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar turned back the clock by bowling in a talent hunt program organised by Lahore Qalandars. In other news, Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his disapproval at ECB's proposed 100-ball competition.

Powered by a collective display from their spinners and sustained pyrotechnics from their top-order batsmen, India 'B' outclassed Australia 'A' in the final of the 50-over Quadrangular tournament at Bengaluru.

Here are all of today's major news from the cricket world.

Shoaib Akhtar bowls at Lahore Qalandars' talent hunt program

Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar was the most charismatic fast bowler of his generation

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar delighted a sizeable crowd gathered at the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala. He managed to wind back the clock by bowling at the talent hunt program organised by Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Operating gingerly from a reasonably long run-up, Akhtar bowled at a sharp pace for someone happily retired from the game. He is currently working with the Qalandars to unearth promising young fast bowlers from various parts of Pakistan.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shoaib Akhtar Cricket News Today
